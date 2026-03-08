The woman fell under an incoming streetcar at a stop in Magdeburg. (symbolic picture) dpa

Tragic accident in Magdeburg: A woman tries to save her child from the tracks, but all help comes too late for the mother herself.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A woman died in Magdeburg, Germany, when she tried to rescue her child from the track bed of a streetcar.

She fell and got caught under the incoming train, causing fatal injuries.

The child remained unharmed and emergency services took care of relatives and witnesses. Show more

A woman in Magdeburg DE died while trying to rescue her child from the track bed of a streetcar. This was reported by the police. A streetcar had just pulled into the station on Saturday evening when the woman fell into the track bed and got under the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries and dying at the scene.

According to previous investigations and initial witness statements, the woman had apparently tried to get one of her children out of the track bed. She lost her balance and fell. The child remained unharmed. Several emergency counselors were on site to support relatives and witnesses. The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.