With the advance of Israeli ground troops in Lebanon and possible new attacks around the capital Beirut, the war in the small Mediterranean country continues to escalate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's suburbs, prompting many residents to flee. In the north of Israel, warning sirens sounded repeatedly amid new attacks by the militia.

Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the army to attack "Hezbollah terrorist targets" in Beirut's suburbs, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office. In a subsequent video message, Netanyahu said that there would be no situation in which Hezbollah attacked Israeli towns and citizens while its headquarters in Beirut was spared. Defense Minister Katz in turn threatened: "If there is no peace in the north, there will be no peace in Beirut either."

The suburbs known as Dahija are considered a Hezbollah stronghold, but are also densely populated. Since a ceasefire was announced in mid-April, Israel's army has attacked there less frequently - at the request of the US government, according to media reports. Citing US government representatives, Israeli media have now reported that Washington has given the green light for new attacks in the area of the capital.

Beirut residents: "We can't take it anymore"

The Lebanese army tried to direct traffic at the borders to Beirut's suburbs in view of the many fleeing residents. One of them said that parents were picking up their children from schools in the area as quickly as possible in order to leave the area immediately. A resident named Imad - like many Lebanese - blamed Hezbollah and its leader Naim Kassim. "Enough silence. We can't take it anymore," he told the German Press Agency (dpa).

Fighting also continued in the south after Israeli troops took Beaufort Castle on a 700-meter-high ridge. The Lebanese state agency NNA reported numerous Israeli attacks with fighter planes, drones and artillery during the night and in the morning. Eight people were killed and 19 others injured in one attack. Residential and commercial areas and a petrol station were also attacked. Lebanese media counted around 90 attacks in the south on Sunday alone.

Beaufort Castle, which dates back to the 12th century, was last controlled by Israeli troops until 2000 after almost 20 years of occupation of the neighboring country. From here, Israeli soldiers can overlook large areas of Lebanon and the Golan Heights.

Fiber optic drones put Israel under pressure

For its part, Hezbollah, which is allied with Iran, stepped up its attacks on northern Israel, where there were repeated air raids due to drone and rocket fire. Recently, places that had not been attacked since the beginning of the ceasefire were also affected. Israel's army said on request that Hezbollah had fired 35 shells at Israel on Sunday alone. The militia has also recently started using fiber-optic drones, which are considered insensitive to jammers, and is thus putting Israel's army under pressure.

According to the Israeli army, another Israeli soldier was killed in southern Lebanon. According to media reports, he was killed in a drone attack near Beaufort Castle. Hezbollah said it had attacked Israeli troops and equipment near the castle with drones, hitting a military vehicle among others.

Report: First Israeli tank north of the Litani

Despite the ceasefire announced in April, which has since been extended twice, both sides are attacking each other on a daily basis. Israel has expanded the ongoing offensive in the south and is advancing further north - even beyond the Litani River. This is actually considered an important geographical dividing line in the conflict. According to local reports, the first Israeli tank recently crossed the river. Israel's Defense Minister Katz said that the aim was to bring the Litani region under Israeli control and free it "from weapons and terrorists".

The ceasefire appears to have effectively failed and probably only exists on paper.

The expansion of the Israeli offensive is once again also occupying the UN Security Council. France has called for an emergency meeting of the most powerful body in the United Nations. On Sunday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot accused Israel of an "ever deeper occupation of Lebanese territory". Many Lebanese fear a return to the scenario of the 1980s and 1990s under Israeli occupation.

USA with new ceasefire initiative

According to a report on the website "Axios", US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the phone with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to push for a new ceasefire initiative. According to the report, the US government wants Hezbollah to cease its attacks against Israel. However, this currently seems impossible as long as Israel continues its attacks and advances further into the country with ground troops.

The ceasefire formally applies between Israel and Lebanon. Representatives of both countries have been negotiating conditions for defusing the conflict in Washington for several weeks. The talks are taking place at a political level in the US State Department and at a military level in the Pentagon. So far, however, there has been no major breakthrough. Hezbollah is not taking part in the talks.

Planned visit by German minister canceled

A visit by German Development Minister Reem Alabali Radovan to Lebanon planned for today and tomorrow was also canceled at short notice for security reasons. "Due to the ongoing assessment of developments in the acutely escalating situation in Beirut, this decision was taken for military reasons," the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development announced. The trip to the Lebanese capital Beirut was stopped during the approach, it said. Radovan and her Norwegian colleague Åsmund Grøver had actually wanted to see the effects of the war for themselves.