How decisive was Karin Keller-Sutter's phone call to Trump? KEYSTONE

In a personal phone call, President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter called on US President Donald Trump to reconsider the draconian punitive tariffs on Swiss products. A few hours later, Trump surprisingly relented - at least partially.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karin Keller-Sutter appealed directly to Donald Trump and pointed to US jobs thanks to Swiss companies.

Switzerland was particularly affected with tariffs of 31 percent on watches and chocolate.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump announced a 90-day pause in the tariffs. Show more

On Wednesday morning, the phone rang in the White House - on the other end: Karin Keller-Sutter. The President of the Swiss Confederation used the direct conversation with US President Donald Trump to firmly oppose the new US tariffs on Swiss products such as chocolate and luxury watches. These had been imposed with a hefty surcharge of 31% - and put the export-heavy Swiss economy under massive pressure.

In the 25-minute phone call, a spokesperson for the Department of Finance later reported that Keller-Sutter had pointed out the close economic ties between the two countries.

According to the Washington Post, Keller-Sutter emphasized that Swiss companies create thousands of jobs in the US - and reminded the audience that Switzerland had already abolished tariffs on US industrial goods. Other world leaders have also come forward, the newspaper reports. Keller-Sutter's name is the only one mentioned, however.

Trump's change of course - after diplomatic and political pressure

According to the Post, the Swiss president's intervention apparently came at the right time. Resistance to Trump's tariff policy was also growing in the USA: Republican senators warned of a recession, stock markets were tumbling and even Wall Street bigwigs such as JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon spoke out critically.

Just hours after the meeting with Keller-Sutter, Trump surprisingly announced a 90-day pause in tariffs - at least for most countries. Although China remains in the crosshairs, this is a clear signal for European partners such as Switzerland. "I think they say it was the greatest day in financial history," Trump boasted to reporters shortly afterwards. However, the significantprice gains in the US on Thursday night were unable to make up for the losses of the last few days.

Whether the intervention from Bern alone was the decisive factor remains to be seen. However, Keller-Sutter's voice apparently fell on fertile ground in the chorus of critical voices. Her diplomatic approach stood in marked contrast to Trump's confrontational style. "It shows how small states can exert influence with quiet persistence," according to the Washington Post.

No all-clear signal yet

Despite Trump's retreat, experts are urging caution. Although the markets have reacted positively, the foundation of uncertainty remains. The case is not over for Keller-Sutter either: she will continue to push for a complete withdrawal of the tariffs - and ensure that bilateral trade does not become a geopolitical pawn.

The fact that the President of the Swiss Confederation is picking up the phone in the midst of a global economic drama shows: Switzerland is prepared to defend its interests vigorously - even on the very big stage if necessary.