View of the façade at the headquarters of the "Washington Post". It was announced on Wednesday that the almost 150-year-old traditional newspaper was introducing cost-cutting measures due to severe economic losses. Photo: Allison Robbert/FR172296 AP/AP/dpa sda

Following massive cost-cutting measures and growing criticism of his leadership, "Washington Post" boss Will Lewis is resigning. The traditional publisher is under pressure following mass redundancies and debates about Jeff Bezos' influence.

Will Lewis, publisher and CEO of the "Washington Post", has resigned following fierce criticism and shortly after massive mass redundancies in the editorial department

Around a third of the workforce, including around 300 journalists, lost their jobs due to economic problems, which sparked outrage both internally and in the media industry.

Although Jeff Bezos reaffirmed his support for the traditional newspaper, he is increasingly being criticized for cost-cutting measures and his influence. Show more

The publisher and managing director of the "Washington Post", Will Lewis, resigns. The move came a few days after mass redundancies at the traditional newspaper were made public.

In a short message to employees, quoted by the US broadcaster CNN among others, Lewis pointed out that difficult decisions had been made to ensure a sustainable future for the newspaper.

His duties are to be taken over temporarily with immediate effect by Jeff D'Onofrio, the company's current Chief Financial Officer.

Traditional newspaper drastically cuts its workforce

It was announced on Wednesday that the almost 150-year-old traditional newspaper is introducing drastic cost-cutting measures due to economic losses. According to media reports, around a third of the workforce will be made redundant, including around 300 journalists.

Those affected include the sports desk, the literature department and foreign reporting. This was met with much outrage and criticism from the workforce and the industry in general.

The newspaper's employee representatives questioned whether Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as the owner, was still prepared to invest in the task that has characterized the paper as an independent medium for generations. According to editor-in-chief Matt Murray, Bezos wants to retain ownership of the newspaper.

In a statement from the "Washington Post" on the change of publisher, Bezos emphasized that the newspaper has a central journalistic mission. Data showed the company what it should focus on, he explained.

Criticism of Bezos and Lewis

The "Washington Post" has been owned by the multi-billionaire since 2013. Recently, there had been repeated criticism of his role at the newspaper, with respected journalists leaving the paper.

For example, Bezos made headlines when he decided against publishing an already written election endorsement for Donald Trump's opponent Kamala Harris ahead of the US election in November 2024. Election endorsements like this are common in the US media.

According to US media, Lewis has also been criticized by editorial staff for some time, for example for his lack of attendance. The fact that he was not present when the redundancies were announced this week caused particular outrage.

The "Washington Post" has made history more than once. It experienced its finest hour in the early 1970s when reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward uncovered the Watergate scandal, which led to the resignation of US President Richard Nixon.