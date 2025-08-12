Washington's Mayor Bowser is under pressure. (archive picture) Bild: Lenin Nolly/ZUMA Wire/dpa

After meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi: The mayor of Washington wants to take advantage of the new financial situation after the takeover of police power by federal authorities.

By her own admission, the mayor of Washington wants to make the best of the takeover of police power in the US capital Washington by the federal authorities. Her city will try to make the most of the increase in federal funding for policing in the city, Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday.

She emphasized that the Washington Police Department will maintain its independence. That also applies to personnel decisions, she said. "Our organizational chart, how we operate, how we fund policing - none of that has changed."

There are additional powers "and we want to make sure we use them," Bowser said after meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to take control of the Capitol Police.

I just concluded a productive meeting with DC @MayorBowser at the Department of Justice.



We agreed that there is nothing more important than keeping residents and tourists in Washington, D.C. safe from deadly crime.



At President Trump’s direction, @TheJusticeDept will work… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 12, 2025

Bondi wrote on Platform X that the meeting with the mayor was "productive". The Department of Justice will work closely with the city administration and the police.

Bowser's words marked a change in tone from her initial reaction on Monday after Trump announced his action and the deployment of 800 National Guardsmen to Washington. Bowser had initially called the decision disturbing and unprecedented, pointing to a drop in violent crime in the city. On Tuesday, she said the influx of resources associated with Trump's measure would "only help Washington build on it".