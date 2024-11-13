A woman consumes an e-cigarette. Marijan Murat/dpa

From mid-November, e-cigarettes will no longer be permitted in the Maldives. A comprehensive ban will come into force in December, supported by the WHO, to reduce use among young people.

From November 15, 2024, a strict ban on the import of e-cigarettes will come into force in the Maldives. Travelers visiting the islands should be prepared to leave their vaping devices at home as they could be confiscated upon entry. This measure is the first step in a series of bans aimed at reducing the consumption of e-cigarettes.

From December 15, the ban will be extended to the possession, sale and use of e-cigarettes. Advertising for these products will also be banned. The World Health Organization (WHO) supports these measures, as they are seen as crucial to curbing the rising consumption of e-cigarettes, particularly among young people.

Strict regulations for conventional cigarettes

The Maldives has already introduced strict regulations on conventional cigarettes. A recent regulation allowed travelers to bring only one open pack of no more than 19 cigarettes into the country. However, this rule has been lifted, which shows how seriously the authorities are taking the fight against tobacco products.

According to the latest Maldives Custom Service regulations, tourists are allowed to bring in up to 200 cigarettes, 25 cigars or 250 grams of tobacco for personal use. Excess quantities will be retained by customs until departure for a maximum of 30 days so that travelers can collect them before their return flight.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.