An aid organization had expected many more arrivals from the town taken by the RSF. Those still stuck in Al-Fashir have poor chances of survival.

Following the capture of the town of Al-Fashir in Sudan by the paramilitary group RSF last weekend, there are concerns about the possible plight of tens of thousands of local people. Since the capture, only fewer than 6,000 refugees have made it to the nearest displaced persons camp in Tawila, about 65 kilometers from Al-Fashir, according to the aid organization Norwegian Refugee Council. "We are not seeing the hundreds of thousands we had expected," representative Shashwat Saraf told the AP news agency. "If there are still people in Al-Fashir, it will be very difficult for them to survive."

A UN agency estimated that 70,894 people have been displaced since the RSF took over Al-Fashir. The RSF took control of the Darfur region in the west of the country last weekend in the Sudanese civil war. It ousted the rival Sudanese military from the town of Al-Fashir, which had previously been under siege for 18 months. According to eyewitnesses and aid organizations, the RSF has committed atrocities against civilians - including killings and sexual assaults. According to the World Health Organization, at least 460 people were killed in a local hospital.

The war between the RSF and the military broke out in April 2023. According to UN figures, more than 40,000 people have died since then. However, aid organizations consider it possible that the real number is much higher.

Aid organization: Arriving refugees are disoriented

Refugees who made it out of Al-Fashir on foot reported terrible incidents. Armed men shot at them as they fled. "The people arriving at the camp are mostly disoriented and dehydrated with bruises everywhere," said Saraf. "Sometimes they can't even remember their names, they have to be taken to hospital and given infusions."

Saraf went on to say that around 170 unaccompanied children - some as young as three years old - had walked to Tawila without their family members. They had arrived together with older children or adults who were not related to them.

Sudanese ambassador accuses Emirates of arming the RSF

The Sudanese ambassador in Cairo, Imadeldin Mustafa Adawi, accused the RSF of war crimes in Al-Fashir. His government would not negotiate with the paramilitary group. He called on the international community to classify the RSF as a terrorist organization.

Adawi reiterated the Sudanese government's accusation that the United Arab Emirates had given weapons to the RSF. The Emirates should not be involved in any mediation efforts, he said.

The Emirates have supported the RSF and opposed the Sudanese military. They justified this with alleged links between the military and Islamic forces, which have long been rejected by the Emirates. The United Arab Emirates deny the allegations that they have given weapons to the RSF.

RSF could now focus on the center of Sudan

There are currently growing concerns that the RSF could refocus on the center of Sudan after the capture of Darfur in the west.

According to the medical group Sudan Doctors' Network, which is documenting the war, twelve people were killed in attacks by the RSF on two camps for displaced persons in the central region of Kordofan. At least five children were among the dead, the group reported on Saturday.