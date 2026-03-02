The US government is stepping up its tone in the war against Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks of the "most effective air campaign in history" - and makes it clear: Operation "Epic Fury" is far from over.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announces further attacks against Iran and speaks of a historic offensive.

More than 1000 targets were attacked within 24 hours and four US soldiers were killed.

According to the military leadership, the USA and Israel have now achieved air supremacy over Iran. Show more

The US government is clearly stepping up its tone in the war against Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force General Dan Caine speak of a historic military operation - and make it clear that the attacks will continue.

Hegseth emphasized that the Iranian nuclear programme was "no longer an acceptable risk". Tehran had tried for years to "lie" its way to a nuclear weapon. The attacks last summer had destroyed the nuclear program, yet Iran had rejected a deal with Washington. "The regime would have had many chances to keep the peace," said Hegseth. "President Trump doesn't play games like that."

The target of the offensive, known as "Operation Epic Fury", is exclusively military facilities - including missile launchers and naval bases. Four US soldiers have been killed so far. At the same time, Hegseth assured that this was not an "endless war" as in Iraq. The USA is currently conducting "the most effective air campaign in history".

Military operation was prepared for months

The Minister of Defense was particularly clear with regard to the strategic stance of the USA: "We are no longer the defenders, we are the aggressors." The war would be ended according to the "America First" principle.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine. KEYSTONE

Air Force General Dan Caine then addressed the media. He expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and at the same time warned of further losses. "This is not a one-night operation."

The military operation had been prepared for months. US units had been repositioned throughout the Middle East in recent weeks in order to ensure "smooth operations". The aim is to defend its own security and prevent Iran from projecting its power beyond the country's borders.

Hegseth warns of further danger

According to the general, President Donald Trump gave the green light for the attack on the evening of February 28. Within the first 24 hours, more than 1,000 targets had been attacked - with "speed, surprise and force".

The USA and Israel had now gained air supremacy over Iran, Caine continued. The US space forces had also played a central role: Iranian communication systems had been paralyzed from space.

Despite the successes to date, Hegseth warned of continuing danger. "Iran still has weapons with a very long range." Eliminating these is one of the main objectives - "but it won't happen overnight".

In conclusion, Caine was combative: "The operations will continue - both in Iran and abroad. What we have shown in the last few days shows what we are capable of. We will prevail."