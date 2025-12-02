Russia wants to take over several areas of Ukraine and prevent the country from joining Nato. (archive picture) Valeriy Sharifulin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Shortly before a delicate meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin bluntly threatened Europe with military readiness.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vladimir Putin claims that Europe wants an escalation - Russia is "ready" if the West starts a conflict.

The USA is negotiating directly with Moscow about a possible end to the war in Ukraine without European involvement.

Selensky demands reliable security guarantees and says he is prepared for anything - including a meeting with President Donald Trump. Show more

Shortly before the talks with US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Vladimir Putin has followed up with harsh words in Moscow. Russia "does not want a war with Europe", he said, but immediately added that it was "ready if Europe wants it and starts it".

Putin accused the European governments of deliberately blocking American efforts for a possible end to the war in Ukraine. "They have no peace program, they are on the side of war," he told media representatives.

According to the Kremlin, Europe is trying to undermine Washington's diplomatic initiatives - while Kiev is taking a completely different line. European heads of government did not initially comment on the accusations.

The American special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Tuesday. The talks are considered sensitive: For the first time in months, a direct exchange is taking place between Washington and Moscow - without European participation and without Ukraine at the table.

Selensky dampens expectations

Witkoff had already spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj on Monday. However, he did not want to make an assessment until Tuesday evening.

While Putin verbally switches to confrontation, Selenskyj is trying to limit expectations. During a visit to Ireland, he said that they were waiting for results from Moscow - but were prepared for any scenario.

Should a comprehensive solution emerge quickly, negotiations would continue at the highest level. If it remains at a purely discussion level, the next round will no longer take place at the top level. "Unfortunately, Ukrainians are dying," said Selenskyj. That is why results are needed, not just dialog.

The President also reiterated Ukraine's key demands: long-term security guarantees so that Russia "does not return in a year with a third invasion in ten years", as well as clarity on territorial issues and how to deal with frozen Russian assets in the EU.