Footage from July 2024 shows dozens of Mashco Piro on the riverbank, dangerously close to an area that has been cleared for deforestation. IMAGO/Cover-Images

A previously uncontacted ethnic group lives in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest. Now loggers are approaching the territory of the Mashco Piro. However, they strictly refuse any contact.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The uncontacted Mashco Piro people live in isolation in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest.

Although Peru has placed a large area under protection, logging licenses have been granted not far from there - including in regions used by the Mashco Piro.

In addition to the conflict over territory, the Mashco Piro are also threatened by the climate crisis, which

The Mashco Piro in the border region between Brazil and Peru are the largest uncontacted indigenous ethnic group in the world. However, they are facing a growing threat from deforestation, drug trafficking and the climate crisis.

Recent attacks in Brazil highlight their struggle for territory and resources, which is being exacerbated by environmental changes and criminal activities, as the British Guardian writes. Despite legal protection and international agreements, cooperation between Brazil and Peru is inadequate, which further endangers the Mashco Piro.

Peru has approved 800,000 hectares for protection, which are bordered by a straight north-south line. However, on the other side of this line, 38 logging licenses for 694,584 hectares were granted for the next two years - including areas used by the Mashco Piro.

The Mashco Piro are probably the largest uncontacted ethnic group in the world. IMAGO/Cover-Images

"Sometimes we see 200 at once"

Lucas Manchineri, chairman of the local indigenous association on the other side of the Brazilian border, emphasizes the role of the climate crisis. Increasingly extreme rainfall and droughts are upsetting the seasonal patterns. The upper reaches of the streams dry up early, forcing the Mashco Piro downstream, closer to the villages.

To avoid confrontation, the Peruvian Ministry of Culture maintains 19 control posts for the eight indigenous and territorial reserves across the country. Most of the staff are indigenous, like Romel Ponciano. He says that the population of the Mashco Piro is increasing, which makes the presence of the state even more urgent.

The exact population is unknown, he says, but experts agree it is in the thousands. "I have seen their numbers grow between 2000 and today. They have increased greatly. Sometimes we see 200 at a time," he says.

"For them, the trees are like monuments"

Mediators like Ponciano occasionally have conversations across the river with the Mashco Piro, who speak a similar language. However, this is not real contact.

Ponciano reports that the Mashco Piro simply don't understand logging. "They asked me: 'Why are they cutting down the big trees?" "I couldn't explain," he says. "For them, the trees are like monuments. They don't want us to cut them down."

Ponciano also asked them if they wanted to make contact. "They always told me the same thing: 'No, because you're evil'," he says. "When I tell them I'm not evil, they say: 'Yes, you're not evil. But the others are evil'."

