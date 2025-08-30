The mayor of Chicago warns against militarized government intervention. Symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

The mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, warns against a military intervention by US President Donald Trump's government in the city of millions.

National Guardsmen are also to be sent to Chicago to fight crime.

The mayor of Chicago has now signed a decree instructing all city government departments to protect residents from measures taken by the federal government.

Johnson, a Democrat, called on Trump, a Republican, to change course. Show more

Referring to the deployment of the National Guard in the capital Washington, Democrat Johnson said: "We don't want to see tanks on our streets."

He warned that Trump's orders could lead to increased checks on residence permits. "There may also be National Guard troops deployed. We may even see active military personnel and armed vehicles on our streets." The mayor therefore signed a decree instructing all city government departments to protect residents from federal government action. Accordingly, the police are not to cooperate with the military on patrols.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced further operations by the immigration authority ICE, which is known for raids involving officers, some of whom are masked. There have already been ICE operations in Chicago, the US state of Illinois and other states - additional resources are now being planned for this, she told the TV station CBS News.

Is Trump intervention imminent?

Chicago's mayor also said at the ordinance signing on Saturday that they had received credible reports that they only had days, not weeks, before cities could face military action from the Trump administration. He called on Republican Trump to change course.

Chicago police will not collaborate with any National Guard troops or federal agents if US President Trump deploys them to the city in the coming days as threatened, Mayor Brandon Johnson said https://t.co/oaDWkCPkw7 pic.twitter.com/vN4Bs8qR9Y — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2025

The president has indicated that Chicago could be the next city where he believes order needs to be established. In his view, crime there is out of control, which the city denies.

In Washington, Trump activated the National Guard weeks ago and placed the police under federal control. The President described Washington as a "rat hole". Irrespective of this, there are raids against migrants by the immigration authority ICE in some parts of the city.

Trump wants to combat what he sees as rampant crime. Statistics contradict his analysis. So far, only cities in Democratic-ruled states are on Trump's list for National Guard interventions. Chicago, like Washington D.C. and L.A. - where Trump has also deployed the army - also has a non-white mayor.

