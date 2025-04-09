The former US ambassador to Japan warns that Donald Trump's foreign and economic policy could drive foreign countries into Beijing's arms: Xi Jinping could fill economic and political gaps.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "We had isolated China. Now we are the problem," warns the former US ambassador to Japan: Donald Trump's policies are making alliances in Asia that were previously thought impossible possible.

The loss of image and trust could strengthen relations between foreign countries such as Canada and China.

In the Caribbean, a planned port fee for ships built in China threatens to inadvertently drive customers away from Beijing.

Thanks to the US tariffs, China wants to boost its business with Europe.

Unlike the USA: development aid, soft power and a respectful tone could open up further opportunities for Beijing. Show more

"What drives me absolutely crazy is that we had China isolated," Rahm Emanuel laments to Jon Stewart on the "Daily Show". The Democratic diplomat was most recently the US ambassador to Japan for three years.

"The whole world was angry at China for its exports that were destroying their economy, and we were their hope and dream," the American continues.

"We were bringing Japan and South Korea in line with the United States to seal off China. Now they are working on their own economic deal and we are isolated."

In honor of @POTUS' historic trade action, USTR is spotlighting another 10 unfair trade practices faced by American exporters.



1/10: Over 100,000 Chinese-made American flags are sold every month on just one e-commerce platform alone, resulting in $2 million in lost sales for… pic.twitter.com/VoY7kImFB2 — United States Trade Representative (@USTradeRep) April 7, 2025

The 65-year-old is alluding to an announcement that would have been completely unrealistic six months ago:

Japan, South Korea and China, of all countries, who have a sensitive and complicated history with each other, want to join forces to not only conclude a free trade agreement, but also to counter Donald Trump's tariffs together.

"Nobody will trust us anymore"

"It's the most reckless thing a president has ever done," says Emanuel Emanuel. "Now we're the problem. We've given them a get-out-of-jail-free card."

He continued, "China never bought anything. North Korea hasn't agreed to anything. It made a trade deal with Mexico and Canada - and then just blew it up."

Emanuel, who was once mayor of Chicago, sums up what Washington's dilemma is - and an opportunity for Beijing: "Nobody will trust us anymore. In eight weeks, he has destroyed 80 years of reputation." Even if Donald Trump were to present deals in the tariff dispute, nothing would change.

China apparently takes a similar view - and is putting itself forward as an alternative to Washington. In Canada, for example: "We don't believe that the trade surplus is unfair," said Beijing's ambassador to Canada in February with a broad grin with regard to the tariff dispute - and offered to expand trade relations. It sounds similar in March.

China tariff drives Caribbean into Beijing's arms

Trump's policy is also creating new opportunities for Xi Jinping in the south of the USA - albeit involuntarily. The reason for this is a new port levy that could reorganize shipping traffic in the Caribbean in particular.

The plan is that ships built in China will have to pay a fee of between 500,000 and one million dollars.

The port of Houston, Texas: a planned high fee, even for smaller ships built in China, could inadvertently drive trade in the Caribbean into Beijing's arms. Image: Keystone

And regardless of size. The problem is that goods traffic in the Caribbean is handled by smaller ships due to the infrastructure, but the majority of ships in this segment are built in China.

The specialist publication "Lloyd's List" shows that this could lead the region to import its goods directly from China.

Beijing would have the capacity: because Trump is not only imposing high tariffs on China, but has also abolished the previous duty-free limit of 800 dollars for smaller packages, suppliers such as Shein and Temu will have to score points elsewhere: Europe is bracing itself for the flood of cheap goods from China.

Development aid and soft power: Is Beijing stepping in?

"Chinese manufacturers are flooding our markets with cheap goods," economist Gerrit Heinemann tells Bild. This is "often at the expense of product quality". According to the report, these suppliers tripled their share in Germany in 2024.

Trump's new policy therefore gives China the opportunity to capitalize politically and economically. In addition, the USA is withdrawing from international development aid - a gap that Beijing can fill in certain countries in Africa and South America.

🇨🇳China has granted 33 African countries with ZERO tarifffs for ALL their exports to China.



🇨🇳China has remained #Africa's largest trading partner for a 15th consecutive year.



For years, the proportion of China-Africa trade in Africa's total foreign trade has increased. pic.twitter.com/w1s6q2cFCE — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) April 6, 2025

At the same time, the loss of American soft power sets a tone that will not only be felt by those affected. For example, when Trump first says of Lesotho that "nobody has ever heard" of this country - only to then impose a 50 percent tariff on it.

JD Vance mocks "Chinese farmers"

Or when JD Vance says on "Fox News" about "globalist economics" that it is based on two principles: "running up a huge amount of debt to buy things that other countries make for us. To make it a little clearer: We borrow money from Chinese farmers to buy the things those Chinese farmers make."

JD Vance Uses 1 Derogatory Word To Describe China, And People Are Disgusted - HuffPost “We borrow money from Chinese peasants to buy the things those Chinese peasants manufacture,” Vance told the Fox News show. www.huffpost.com/entry/jd-van...



[image or embed] — Get Up, Stand Up‼️✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@getupstandup2.bsky.social) 8. April 2025 um 07:04

This will also go down well in Vietnam, which Donald Trump has incidentally punished with a 46% tariff for the bilateral trade deficit. This is despite the fact that the local population can barely afford US products due to low wages.

Even an offer from Hanoi to reduce the tariffs on US goods to zero is of no use: "It is the fraud apart from tariffs that is the decisive factor," says trade advisor Peter Navarro, brushing aside a corresponding offer. Allegedly, Chinese products are brought there and declared as Vietnamese.

Could Hanoi be turning away from its long-standing cooperation with the USA and towards China?

Beijing and Vietnam do not actually get on particularly well, even though both countries are led by the Communist Party. On the other hand, the same has been said of China, Japan and South Korea.

