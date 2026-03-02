On Saturday evening, the first rockets could be seen in the sky over Dubai. Benjamin Eisenring / zvg

Swiss citizen Benjamin Eisenring has lived in Dubai for several years. The city has been under fire from Iran since the weekend. The 30-year-old was at a party when he saw the first rockets in the sky. In an interview with blue News, he describes the situation on the ground.

Lisa Stutz

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Dubai, ongoing rocket and drone attacks are causing great uncertainty . Many people are staying indoors and stores are empty.

Swiss citizen Benjamin Eisenring, who lives in Dubai, fled to friends outside the city after witnessing the first explosions during a party.

The government is providing little information, the airports are closed, injuries have been reported and the situation remains uncertain. Show more

What is the mood like in Dubai right now?

Benjamin Eisenring: There is a lot of unrest. It's scary when rockets fly over you every hour. People are mainly staying inside buildings. There are empty shelves in many stores because people have stocked up on meat, for example. We don't know how long the situation will stay like this.

Where were you when it started on Saturday?

I've lived in Dubai city center for a few years now. I was at a housewarming party at a friend's house. At first, we kept hearing it banging because the rockets were intercepted in the air. When we saw the first rocket parts flying towards land, it was clear that we had to get out of here. We immediately packed our things and left.

View of rockets in the sky from the housewarming party.

Where to?

A friend of mine has a house just outside the city. We drove there straight from the party. So I only have my swimming trunks with me.

And what are you doing there now?

Wait and see. It's a very strange feeling, we can't do anything and have to wait for information. There is virtually no communication from the government. All they reported on Sunday was that they had "everything under control since the morning". Two or three hours later, however, there were attacks again. I'm a partner in a company and we've given our employees Monday and Tuesday off for now. We'll see how the situation develops. The night from Sunday to Monday was quiet, but today at 9.30 a.m. local time it started again. Rockets are regularly flying over our heads - maybe they're drone bombs, we're not sure. There are now more and more jets in the sky.

Are you afraid?

I feel extremely uneasy. It's strange as a Swiss person to suddenly live in a place that is under attack. Especially as you would never have expected it here in Dubai - a city with such connections and investments. Yesterday afternoon, my driver took a video from our garden showing a piece of rocket falling down. It injured several people in our neighborhood. Rocket fragments have already cost lives elsewhere in Dubai. I would like to be completely safe, but the airports are all closed. At the moment, we have no choice but to wait and see. We have enough to eat and drink, so it's all right.

This video from the garden of the house where Benjamin Eisenring is currently staying shows rocket fragments falling from the sky.