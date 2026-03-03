False campaign promises? Donald Trump in November 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. KEYSTONE

After playing the prince of peace at the beginning of his term in office, Donald Trump is taking off the kid gloves militarily in the new year. Parts of the Maga community, which he lured with the promise not to start any new wars, cannot cope with this.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump also won the 2024 election campaign with the promise that he would end wars - and not start any new ones.

In 2025, his foreign policy was guided by the desire to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2026, the US President abandons his military restraint: The Iran war disturbs parts of his supporters, who cannot reconcile taking up arms with "America First". Show more

The USA has a strong military - "and ideally we shouldn't have to use it", says Donald Trump. "You know, we haven't had a war in four years - except for the victory against ISIS."

It is the evening of his second election victory on November 6, 2024: "We haven't had any wars," the president-elect continues: "People have said he's going to start a war. I will not start a war. I will end wars. [My election victory] is also a massive victory for democracy and peace."

Keeping the USA out of wars is one of the promises that won Donald Trump the election campaign - and when he moves back into the White House as President on January 6, 2025, he pledges to ensure peace on earth.

Trump 2025: the prince of peace

Trump's first year in office is also characterized by his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Again and again, the 79-year-old emphasizes how many wars he has ended: six, seven, eight, nine.

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Friends nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, party colleagues and supporters praise Trump: his maga base is also beating the drum for an award for the Republican, who cannot cope with the fact that his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama received this honor.

Trump bragged about being a peacemaker: “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me… nobody else settled wars. Obama got it. He had no idea why.” Meanwhile, he just launched a war in Iran with Israel.



[image or embed] — WatchYourRepsSC (@watchyourrepssc.bsky.social) 1. März 2026 um 03:31

And then there is the war in Ukraine, which the new 47th US President wants to settle "in 24 hours" - and which Trump is making a big fuss about at the start of his term of office. The video below from March 2025 shows how little the White House has achieved in the conflict to date.

Nobel Peace Prize? The chalice passes Washington by in October 2025 - even if the winner, Maria Corina Machado Trump, passes on her award in January 2026. And this despite the fact that the US president had previously ordered a military operation against her native Venezuela. With the turn of the year, other strings are being pulled in Washington.

Trump 2026: Open fire!

It is not the case that Trump will only change course with the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026. The image of the Prince of Peace was already crumbling in June 2025, when the USA supported Israel in the Twelve-Day War against Iran.

Given that he doesn't care about the consequences of his actions, it seems unlikely he would understand the consequences of a comma. But yeah this 🤬



[image or embed] — Dr. Rebecca Barnes (she/her) (@waterbarnes.bsky.social) 28. Februar 2026 um 18:59

Even then, there was timid protest among those Republicans who were completely in line with Trump's isolationist stance: The US should stay out of the world's conflicts. The goal of destroying Tehran's nuclear program at least lent the attack a touch of legitimacy.

However, the replacement of the government in Venezuela and, above all, the renewed attack on Iran are now pushing some of the Maga representatives to their limits.

Greene: "No more wars" my ass

The loudest criticism from the conservative side comes from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who fell out with the president in his first year in office - also because of his foreign policy. "We said: 'No more wars, no more regime change'," complains the former MP on X about the latest US arms race.

We said “No More Foreign Wars, No More Regime Change!” We said it on rally stage after rally stage, speech after speech. Trump, Vance, basically the entire admin campaigned on it and promised to put America FIRST and Make America Great Again.

My generation has been let down,… pic.twitter.com/P0l90kaZFZ — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 28, 2026

On Trump's motives, she writes: "It's always a lie, and it's always America last [instead of America First]. But this time it feels like the worst betrayal because it's coming from the very man we all thought was different, saying, Now it's over."

The Trump admin actually asked in a poll how many casualties voters were willing to accept in a war with Iran???

How about ZERO you bunch of sick fucking liars.

We voted for America First and ZERO wars. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 28, 2026

The 51-year-old asks: "Does a war with Iran help American families to stay together and survive? No, not at all. The pro-peace government had to go to war again this year after only being in power for a year." She could not accept any losses of US soldiers through this war, Greene adds in a second, linguistically unambiguous X-Post.

"Trump has betrayed our country"

Green is not alone: Former "Fox News" star Tucker Carlson calls the Iran attack "absolutely disgusting and evil" on "ABC News ": "This will reshuffle the deck." The station goes on to quote maga-influencers Keith and Kevin Hodge: "Liberating the people of Iran is not why I voted for Trump."

I am opposed to this War.



This is not “America First.”



When Congress reconvenes, I will work with @RepRoKhanna to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran.



The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 28, 2026

The brothers' statement continues: "President Trump has completely lied to his voters, betrayed our country and irreparably dishonored its heritage - the greatest fall from grace I have ever seen."

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie chimes in with X: "I am against this war. This is not 'America First'."

POSOBIEC: Last year, Charlie Kirk told us all that younger generation of Americans are far more interested in domestic policy that pursuing international conflicts and we can’t forget that in a midterm yearpic.twitter.com/x0sSyBBd0Z — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 28, 2026

Right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec speaks on "Real America's Voice" about his murdered colleague Charlie Kirk. He warned Trump: "These young voters are very concerned about war. They don't want more war." This generation is also more critical of Israel than their elders and favors domestic over foreign policy.

"Ideally, this is our last Middle East war"

What next? Blake Neff was the producer of Charlie Kirk's podcast. "Charlie was against regime change in Iran, just like me," he writes on X. But now Trump has changed his mind: "As an American patriot, I have to hope for the best. [...] Ideally, this is our last Middle East war."

ANNA PAULINA LUNA: It is not the intention of the US government to invade RAMPELL: Did we not just invade? LUNA: Are you seeing boots on the ground there? RAMPELL: We just killed the leader of the country! The president has called it a war LUNA: Strategic strikes are not war JORDAN: Really?



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2. März 2026 um 02:24

His conservative friends would currently be texting Neff things like "F*** this" and "Will never vote at the federal level again": "If this war is going to be a quick, easy, decisive victory, most of them will get over it. But if the war is going to be something else, there's going to be a lot of trouble," Neff said.

The US media sense potential explosives in the Maga movement. "Trump's base revolts over Iran war," headlines Vanity Fair."Iran strikes are the biggest risk of Trump's second term", warns Bloomberg. And "The Atlantic" asks: "Is 'America First' over?"

It is perhaps still too early to make an assessment. But the longer this armed conflict continues, the more US soldiers are killed and the more American bases are attacked, the greater the cracks that are clearly already there in the Republican Party.