A ZDF documentary team travels thousands of kilometers across the USA to talk to people ahead of the election. People from both camps have their say - some even call for gun violence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A ZDF documentary team travels thousands of kilometers across the USA to talk to people ahead of the US election.

The result is impressive portraits - some of those portrayed also call for gun violence. Show more

Around 10 days remain until the US election. Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Democrats or Republicans? It is uncertain who will move into the White House; the two candidates are very close in the latest polls.

What makes the voters in the states who will ultimately decide the election tick? A ZDF team got to the bottom of this question. A team of several people traveled a total of 9000 kilometers over several weeks and met various people along the way.

For example, in a restaurant in the small town of Bouse in the middle of nowhere in Arizona. Three senior citizens are sitting around the table, all dissatisfied with the government of current President Joe Biden. Prices are rising, everything is getting more and more expensive. "I'm now selling my things to be able to live," says Harley Kruidhof.

Harley Kruidhof says: "We are already talking to the Democrats." Screenshot YouTube / ZDF

There are already Democrats in the village of 1000 inhabitants. "But only very few. We talk to them, of course ... if they take the absorbent cotton out of their ears and listen." His buddy Tom Flynn says he has lost friends and a brother because he is a staunch Republican. "When you have a different political affiliation, it's tough."

The reporter also talks to the trio about the fear of violence after the elections. George Nault then takes the floor. "We should take up arms, absolutely! The people who are in office think we're working for them - but it's the other way around. For Trump - yes, we should take up arms."

George Nault: "We should take up arms, absolutely." Screenshot YouTube / ZDF

His friends think that's an exaggeration. "I don't think it will come to that. If only because people don't have the money for gas to even get to the politicians." Nault sticks to his opinion. "You know, America came out of a war. And that's the way we have to go again."

A few meters further on, Richelle, 64 years old, is concerned about the state of her country. She shows her colors for the Democrats, as one of the few in the city.

Democrat now supports Trump

Just recently, she says, an election poster by Kamala Harris was set on fire - in the middle of her front garden. "Trump is full of hate. I've changed my gender and we're on his target list. If he wins, I fear for my life. I'm scared."

A few hundred kilometers further on, in Eagle Pass, Texas, right on the Mexican border. This is where the ZDF team meets Mina Cobo, a senior citizen. She says that she used to vote Democrat. But now she supports Trump. "He will make the USA great again, he will create order."

Mina Cobo is now a Republican. She used to be a Democrat. Screenshot YouTube / ZDF

The Republicans have more values. "And the Democrats give too much welfare. They give people money and they stop working. That doesn't work."

What hasn't changed over the years, people say, regardless of their political views, are the different views in the city and in the country. The hot dog vendor in New Orleans, Louisiana, is also aware of this difference. "We here in the city are all Democrats. But as soon as you cross the bridge, out of the city, everyone shouts: 'Go Trump! We here tend to say the opposite."

Hairdresser Donte is hoping for a Harris victory. YouTube / ZDF

In Fort Valley, Georgia, the lines between Democrats and Republicans are blurred. 8800 people live here, many just above or below the poverty line. "I really hope Kamala wins the election," says hairdresser Donte. "The other guy is a racist. And you see this one here," says Donte, pointing to a customer, "he went to prison for three felonies. Trump has been convicted 34 times and is still out." His customer interjects sarcastically. "See, three felonies instead of 34. Vote for me!"

Harris is not only scoring points with the lower classes, however; many young voters also want to vote for her. For example, student Emily Fain from the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. "She knows what moves us," says Fain.

Emily Fain will give her vote to Kamala Harris. YouTube / ZDF

However, she does not dare to predict who will win the election. But she says what numerous other protagonists, whether Democrats or Republicans, also say in the ZDF documentary. "If I could wish for anything, it would be more unity between all of us."