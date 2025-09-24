California Governor Gavin Newsom believes that Donald Trump wants to abolish free elections in America. (archive image) Bild: Noah Berger/AP/dpa

The Democratic Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, believes that Donald Trump will stop free elections in America. At the same time, he criticizes his own party.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you California Governor Gavin Newsom sounds the alarm on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show".

The Democrat no longer believes in fair elections in the USA. Election fraud can be expected as early as the mid-term elections in October 2026.

If the country does not wake up, Newsom said, there will be no more elections in 2028. In this context, he also criticized his own party.

Newsom also expressed concern about the intimidating presence of the ICE immigration authorities. Show more

Will there still be free elections in the United States of America in 2028? A prominent Democrat expresses serious concerns about this. Gavin Newsom believes that what was once taken for granted is now under threat. Trump would botch the midterm elections in the fall of 2026, Newsom said on Stephen Colbert's "Late Show".

If the country did not wake up, there would be no more free elections in 2028. Instead, Trump will work towards elections that would be comparable to those of Russia under Vladimir Putin: Whitewashed, with unrealistic results for the incumbent.

Newsom, who is one of his party's hopefuls, sees the fact that Trump is already pushing ahead with so-called "gerrymandering" as an indication of his thesis: In this practice, electoral districts are redrawn in a way that the respective party hopes will be advantageous.

Sarcastic criticism of his own party

Last August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a redistricting bill in his state that was in line with the president's wishes. In 14 other states, Republicans want to change the political map in a similar way, including Newsom's California.

Although several other states governed by Democratic governors are affected, California is the only state to oppose redistricting. Newsom criticized his party colleagues and called for concrete countermeasures.

"Democrats hold hands, talk about how the world should be, say the world is unfair, maybe write an editorial in a newspaper," the 57-year-old mocked his party's impotence. But the situation is serious. "Donald Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections and I'm afraid we won't have an election in 2028 if we don't wake up and realize how serious the current situation is," Newsom said verbatim.

Newsom: ICE swears by Trump instead of the constitution

The governor explicitly warned against the police forces of the immigration authority ICE. This "largest private police force in the world" is growing and is increasingly swearing its oath to Donald Trump himself rather than to the Constitution of the United States.

ICE forces also disrupted a campaign event as part of his fight against gerrymandering efforts and intimidated visitors to the event at the president's behest.

The ICE agents' equipment is also perceived as intimidating. They wear masks that give them anonymity. Newsom recently passed a law banning the wearing of masks in California.