US President Donald Trump had given the EU a deadline for tariff negotiations until July 9. Will there be an agreement in the next few days?

The dispute over tariffs between the EU and the US is about to enter an important week. US President Donald Trump has announced that he intends to send around twelve letters to countries in relation to tariffs. It is unclear whether EU countries will be among them. Trump did not give any details about the letters - he wants to report more about them on Monday.

And time is pressing: According to Trump's earlier statements, further tariffs on imports from the EU could come into force from July 9 - if the EU does not accommodate him on trade issues. Trump had set a negotiation deadline of around three months. The outcome is open.

Trump wants more production in the USA

Talks between the USA and the EU have recently resumed. Trump's main justification for his tariff policy is that he wants to correct alleged trade imbalances. He also wants more production to take place in the USA itself.

According to the German Press Agency (dpa), a potential deal could allow the basic tariff already introduced in the USA to continue. However, special regulations would then have to be agreed for individual sectors - such as the automotive industry and the pharmaceutical, chemical, steel and aluminum industries. Trump had imposed particularly high extra tariffs of 25 and 50 percent respectively on imports of cars and car parts as well as steel and aluminum.

Merz puts pressure on

Many EU member states consider the risk of an escalating trade dispute to be more serious than potentially slightly higher tariffs. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has repeatedly called for a quick agreement. "This is not about a finely chiseled, comprehensive trade agreement with the United States of America that has been negotiated in every detail. This is about quickly settling a customs dispute," the CDU politician said recently.

Bernd Lange, Chairman of the Trade Committee in the European Parliament, takes a different view. He calls for no time to be put under pressure. "Diligence clearly takes precedence over speed," the SPD politician told dpa. A deal just for the sake of a deal is not enough.