CPAC took place in Hungary for the fifth time. Politicians from the right-wing camp network at the international event. The host is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Alice Weidel and Donald Trump also made an appearance.

Adrian Kammer

The major right-wing conservative conference took place on March 21 in the Hungarian capital. Viktor Orbán is using the event to forge closer links between his supporters and the US President's MAGA movement. Guests included German AfD politician Alice Weidel, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Marine Le Pen from the right-wing populist Rassemblement National party in France.

Shortly before the elections in Hungary

CPAC Hungary is considered the European offshoot of the US conference and has become an important stage for the international right since 2022. The aim is to network, coordinate political strategies - and present Hungary's course as a model for other countries.

This year, the conference took place shortly before the elections in Hungary. On April 12, Viktor Orbán will face his challenger Péter Magyar from the opposition.

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