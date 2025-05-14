With the botched first round of the chancellor election, Merz has stumbled at the start of his term of office. He will now look to the future in his first government statement.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will address the Bundestag for the first time on Wednesday.

The speech is expected to last around 45 minutes.

Merz cited, for example, the reduction of energy prices and the reduction of bureaucracy as particularly urgent areas of government work. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

3.17 p.m. Green parliamentary group leader Dröge: "Merz takes over chancellorship in difficult times" - criticism of European policy Katharina Dröge, parliamentary group leader of the Greens, begins by acknowledging the significance of the change of office: Friedrich Merz is taking over the chancellorship "in difficult times" - he must be aware of this responsibility, "because this country deserves it". This is followed by clear criticism: Dröge accuses Merz of having an uncoordinated European policy. "You have obviously not coordinated at all. Lars Klingbeil traveled after you and told you the opposite," she says, referring to contradictory statements from Berlin and Brussels.

2.50 pm SPD parliamentary group leader Miersch: "AfD must never get a majority with hate and agitation" In his speech, Matthias Miersch warns against the normalization of far-right rhetoric in parliament. All democratic parliamentary groups must work together to prevent "Weidel and the AfD from ever gaining a majority with hate and agitation". As Friedrich Merz had previously emphasized, disputes are part of democracy, "but they must always be targeted". Miersch also thanked Olaf Scholz on behalf of the SPD parliamentary group for his chancellorship and, like Merz, emphasized Germany's international responsibility, especially in foreign policy.

2.40 p.m. "Making Germany a target" AfD leader Alice Weidel accuses the German government of not acting in the interests of its citizens: "We do not have a government for the citizens, but a government for warmongering and maintaining its own power." She is particularly critical of a possible Taurus delivery to Ukraine. According to Weidel, Chancellor Merz would "escalate" the war and "make Germany a target".

2.37 pm Weidel is getting louder and louder Alice Weidel in the Bundestag on Wednesday. KEYSTONE AfD leader Weidel settles accounts in the Bundestag with a loud voice: "An extremist is ...", she shouts - and lists: Anyone who advocates open borders, who has supported corona measures, who pursues climate policy - all of these are characteristics of extremism for her. There is also an allusion to an activist who received a cultural prize in Bavaria despite having committed a crime in the past: "An extremist is someone who attacks dissidents with a gang of hammers." The provocative speech provokes loud reactions in the plenary.

14:35 False statement by Weidel AfD leader Alice Weidel claims in the Bundestag that the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has withdrawn the classification of the AfD as "definitely right-wing extremist". This is not correct: the classification was merely suspended, not revoked - as part of ongoing court proceedings.

2.34 pm Numerous heckles from Weidel In her speech, Weidel criticizes the government's economic policy: the wealth of private households is constantly falling and energy prices are too high. As a consequence, she once again calls for a return to nuclear power and the purchase of gas from Russia - a proposal that triggers numerous heckles in parliament.

2.25 p.m. "A chancellor of the left", scolds Weidel "Weakness and instability emanate from your non-election. You will never get rid of this stigma," Alice Weidel begins the debate after the government statement. Merz is "a chancellor of the left", scolds the AfD leader. This earns her resounding laughter from the left-wing parliamentary group.

2.20 pm Merz concludes first government statement: "The state, that's all of us" Merz concludes first government statement: "The state, that's all of us" At the end of his first government statement, Chancellor Friedrich Merz calls for shared responsibility. "You all bear responsibility for a good future in Germany and Europe," he says, addressing the MPs. He continued: "The same applies to the citizens themselves. The state is all of us." Merz is optimistic: "We can overcome all challenges on our own. There is no problem that we cannot solve together. It's not down to external influences - it's down to ourselves." Germany has all the strengths "to move forward again".

2.18 p.m. "Germany is and will remain a country of immigration" Merz makes it clear: "Germany is a country of immigration. That was the case, that is the case and that will remain the case." The aim is to remain a "friendly and respectful country". At the same time, he criticized previous practice: in the last ten years, there has been "too much uncontrolled immigration" and "too much low-skilled migration". When dealing with migration, however, Germany relies on European law - there will be no going it alone. "And we will support the border states," said Merz.

2.10 p.m. Security authorities to be strengthened Despite the heightened security situation, Germany remains a safe country, emphasized CDU leader Merz. He expressly thanks the emergency services for this. At the same time, he announced that the police and security authorities would be further strengthened and better equipped.

2.03 pm Now it's all about affordable housing "One of the biggest challenges is affordable housing," says Merz. In response, several MPs sarcastically shout: "Oooohhh" and "Aaaahh".

2 p.m. Increased heckling - Merz irritated When Friedrich Merz addresses the topic of pensions, there are incomprehensible heckles from the ranks of MPs. Merz looks up in irritation, but then continues: "Decent wages for good work, that is and remains the central promise." One MP comments audibly: "I'll be interested to hear that."

1.52 pm "One in four jobs depends on foreign trade" Merz emphasizes the importance of global trade: "One in four jobs in Germany depends directly or indirectly on foreign trade." He has therefore launched a new free trade initiative in Brussels. The aim is for the EU to conclude "as many trade agreements as possible right now". A prolonged trade dispute with the USA should also be avoided, said Merz.

1.44 p.m. Administration to be streamlined? Merz sees reforms as a central component of future investments. "We will quickly and noticeably reduce the countless documentation, reporting and notification obligations," he announced. In addition, state administration is to be consistently digitalized.

1.41 pm "Weakness invites aggression" CDU leader Friedrich Merz insists on the expansion of Germany's defense capabilities: "We want to be able to defend ourselves so that we don't have to defend ourselves." Deterrence has been the guiding principle for decades - because: "Strength deters aggression, whereas weakness invites aggression."

13:37 Support for Ukraine remains CDU leader Friedrich Merz emphasizes with regard to the war in Ukraine: "We are not a war party and will not become one." At the same time, he assures that support for President Zelensky will continue. "Our help for Ukraine remains a joint effort. Because anyone who seriously believes that Russia is satisfied with a victory over Ukraine is mistaken."

13:33 "Europe expects something from us" "Europe expects something from us. The new Federal Government accepts this responsibility," the new Federal Chancellor clarifies. "In consultation with our European and international partners, we will deepen our understanding of what the right decisions are in Germany and Europe." According to Merz, this is why he "traveled straight to Warsaw and Paris" on his first day in office.

1.30 p.m. Merz reads a lot Striking: Merz has read out a lot in his speech so far. This is unusual - the CDU leader normally prefers to speak freely. Today, however, he seems to want to stick exactly to his script. He knows how important this first government statement is.

1.27 p.m. Praise for Scholz There was not always agreement with the decisions of the previous government, says Merz. "But you, Mr Scholz, have maneuvered the country through difficult times. Your reaction to the Russian war of aggression was clear and unambiguous. You deserve my thanks for that." Unusual praise from the head of the CDU - which draws applause.

45 minutes announced Chancellor Friedrich Merz's speech is expected to last around 45 minutes. blue News will broadcast the speech live in the ticker and stream. Show more

In his first government statement on Wednesday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) will call on the people of Germany to make a "huge effort" to make the country more competitive again. At the CDU Business Day on Tuesday evening, he gave a foretaste of the messages his 45-minute speech in the Bundestag will contain.

"We need to work more in this country again and, above all, more efficiently," he emphasized. "We will not be able to maintain the prosperity of this country with a four-day week and work-life balance." He pointed out that the anchoring of the 40-hour week in the Working Hours Act had been agreed in the coalition agreement with the SPD. This must now be implemented "fairly soon".

Merz sees lack of government experience as a "great opportunity"

Merz also named the reduction of energy prices and the reduction of bureaucracy as particularly urgent areas of government work. He described the fact that he and his 17 federal ministers have little government experience as a "great opportunity to really make a difference in this country". Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) is the only cabinet member who has previously served in a federal government.

Merz was only elected Federal Chancellor in the second round of voting on May 6. Just over a week after the stumbling start, he will present his program for the start of government work with the SPD from 1 p.m. today. He is likely to stick to the coalition agreement, but will probably also set some new priorities. All ministers will then present their plans by Friday.

The new government will be primarily concerned with four challenges in the initial phase:

Ukraine and the USA: Foreign Chancellor Merz

It has already become clear in the first few days of Merz's chancellorship that he will devote a large part of his work to foreign policy in view of the global situation. He has resolved to give Germany a real leadership role in Europe again.

After just two days in office, he spoke to US President Donald Trump on the phone and got on surprisingly well with him. He was also a driving force behind the Europeans' first major diplomatic initiative to end the war in Ukraine.

What will ultimately come of his trip to Kiev with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is still completely open. But for the time being, something is in motion.

Migration: first election campaign promise implemented

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) has already implemented one of the CDU/CSU's election campaign promises. He has instructed the federal police to turn back foreigners without visas who wish to apply for asylum in Germany at land borders in future. This does not apply to all asylum seekers. For example, heavily pregnant women or mothers with small children should not be turned away.

Other planned reforms in migration policy and citizenship law, on the other hand, will have to wait at least a few more weeks, as changes to the law are necessary. This applies, for example, to the abolition of the possibility for particularly well-integrated immigrants to become German after just three years, which the CDU/CSU has reviled as "turbo naturalization".

Finances: Budget by the summer

Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil's top priority is the 2025 budget. The SPD politician wants to get the plans through the cabinet at the end of June and ideally discuss them in the Bundestag before the summer break. Although the government would still be able to act without a budget for the time being, new projects could only be realized via detours.

Also already in the drawer: a law to implement the 500 billion euro debt pot for infrastructure investments. The federal states have just agreed on how they want to divide their 100 billion share among themselves. But problems are looming in Brussels: according to experts, Germany risks violating European debt rules with this historic loan package.

The planned reduction in electricity tax and the new depreciation rules for companies are likely to cause fewer problems. Both are important for easing the burden on the economy and for a better economy - and they are likely to be among the first measures from Klingbeil's house.

Economy: more pragmatism sought

During the election campaign, Robert Habeck, still Minister of Economic Affairs, was a popular target for criticism from the CDU/CSU. The Greens simply couldn't do it, they said. Now the black-red government with its CDU minister Katherina Reiche has to show that it can do better.

However, the conditions are anything but rosy: the trade conflict with the USA is weighing on the economy, energy prices are high and companies are groaning under bureaucratic requirements. Economists expect the economy to stagnate or even shrink this year.

The new Minister of Economic Affairs now wants to pursue a more "pragmatic" economic policy: "After climate protection has been emphasized, perhaps even overemphasized, in recent years, we need to focus more on security of supply and affordability again."