10.30 a.m.

Heidi Reichinnek, new parliamentary group leader of the Left Party, uses the general debate for an emotionally charged speech with clear slogans: "Money is wrongly distributed", "It pisses me off", "We want to mess with the super-rich".

She accuses the government of "chaos, broken promises and a budget of hopelessness". Instead of rearmament - which she describes as "playing with fire" - she calls for investment in social justice.

Her party would not agree to tax breaks for the rich and higher spending on armaments.