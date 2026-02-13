US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday before his departure to the Munich Security Conference. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Munich Security Conference is used to crises and wars. But this time it's about even more: the most profound upheaval in the world order since the end of the Cold War.

The three-day Munich Security Conference (MSC), which begins today, is one of the most important international meetings on security and foreign policy.

The conference is intended to be a place of open exchange, not a summit with negotiating texts or a final document.

The MSC is special this time because it is taking place at a time when central certainties of the international order are being called into question.

This year's "Munich Security Report" is entitled "Under Destruction" and focuses on the upheaval of the world order and the crisis in transatlantic relations.

MSC President Wolfgang Ischinger announced a "security conference of superlatives" in the run-up to the event. Show more

When the new US administration of President Donald Trump introduced itself at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) last year, one could only guess what was to come. Trump's deputy JD Vance attacked the European allies head-on at the time, accusing them of having a dubious understanding of democracy and restricting freedom of expression. But that was just a foretaste: this was followed by wild tariff threats, the Greenland crisis and the founding of Trump's Peace Council as a kind of alternative to the United Nations.

When German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) opens the Security Conference this afternoon, what was foreshadowed back then will be a certainty: the transatlantic alliance has eroded, the world order based on international rules and institutions threatens to be supplanted by a great power policy based on the law of the jungle.

Third foreign policy speech this year

Merz has already described this development in two speeches at the World Economic Forum in Davos and in the Bundestag in January and concluded that Europe will only be able to assert its ideas "if we ourselves learn to speak the language of power politics, if we ourselves become a European power".

He will pick up on this when he takes to the stage in the ballroom of the Bayerischer Hof in the early afternoon. Before his departure, he described his core message as follows: "Europe must be strong, Europe must be competitive, it must become a dynamic area and it must become an area that can also defend itself."

For Merz, the appearance in Munich will be the third major foreign policy speech this year. Picture: Keystone/dpa

Majority of Germans in favor of a European nuclear umbrella

The task now is to spell out exactly what this means. How can economic and technological dependencies on the USA and China be reduced? And does Europe need its own nuclear umbrella?

According to a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of Deutsche Presse-Agentur at the Munich Security Conference, 51% of Germans are in favor of a European nuclear deterrent based on French nuclear weapons - as a supplement to the US nuclear weapons already stationed in European NATO countries. Only 24 percent are rather against it.

Rubio's speech eagerly awaited

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to attract the most attention at the world's most important meeting of experts on security policy. The big question is whether he will follow on from Vance's speech last year or whether he will take a step towards the allies after the Greenland crisis. The Europeans are hoping for a commitment to NATO and, if possible, a clear statement on the retention of US troops and nuclear weapons in Europe.

Before his departure, Rubio emphasized a close connection to Europe. "Europe is important to us." We are deeply connected to Europe and "our future has always been linked and will continue to be". At the same time, however, he said: "That's why we need to talk about what this future will look like." The old world no longer exists. We are living in a new era of geopolitics.

The other America, which opposes Trump, is also very strongly represented in Munich. First and foremost the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, who is considered a possible presidential candidate for the opposition Democratic Party in 2028. Merz also wants to meet with the 58-year-old, which is unlikely to please Team Trump.

Who else is in the spotlight

The son of the Shah of Persia, who was overthrown in 1979, will probably be one of the most dazzling protagonists in Munich. The 65-year-old Reza Pahlavi lives in the USA, is one of the leading Iranian opposition figures in exile and has massively supported the mass protests against the Iranian leadership.

The war in Ukraine will also be high on the agenda again. As in the past two years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj will be in Munich. However, it is still unclear which rounds of talks will take place there. But one thing is certain: there will be no negotiations with Russia in Munich. No government representatives will be traveling from Moscow.