ARCHIVE - Chinese civil rights lawyer Yu Wensheng works on his laptop. Photo: Andy Wong/AP/dpa Keystone

After three years behind bars, China has released civil rights activist and lawyer Yu Wensheng from prison.

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He has returned to Beijing, his wife wrote on the online platform X. The EU has taken note of the release, a spokesperson explained. "We are concerned that Yu Wensheng will continue to be subject to surveillance and restrictions after his release," the EU said. The EU calls on China to fully respect all rights and freedoms of Yu and his wife Xu Yan, it added.

Yu's case had also attracted the attention of the German government. In April 2023, he and his wife Xu Yan were arrested in Beijing during a visit by the then German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) on their way to the EU delegation's headquarters, which is not far from the German embassy.

International criticism of sentences

The authorities had accused both of them of starting arguments and provoking trouble - an accusation that is repeatedly made in order to silence critics. In October 2024, a court in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou convicted both of them of "inciting subversion of state power". Xu received a prison sentence of one year and nine months, Yu three years.

Alongside the USA, the EU and Germany criticized the sentence at the time. Among other things, Yu had taken on politically sensitive cases and was critical of the Communist Party. In 2018, he was awarded the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law during another prison sentence in recognition of his commitment to the protection of human rights.