Donald Trump's threat over Ukraine is causing a mixture of defiance, mockery and a declaration of war on Russian TV. In the "60 Minutes" programme, high-ranking guests emphasize that Russia will not accept ultimatums.

Trump is said to have given Russia a ten-day ultimatum to end the war.

Russian guests react to the announcement with derision and contempt.

The chairman of the defense committee threatens and refers to "Russian strength". Show more

Donald Trump's latest statements on the war in Ukraine are causing loud reactions in Moscow - not in the form of concern, however, but of open contempt. On the influential Russian propaganda program "60 Minutes", Trump's alleged ten-day ultimatum to end the war was dismissed as "showmanship" for the US public.

"We have studied Trump," mocked host Olga Skabeeva, while Andrei Kartapolov - Chairman of the Duma's Defense Committee - smugly added in the live broadcast: "A little pathos for the US voters, a little mission for the rest of the world. But we won't be seduced by anyone - Trump is not a groom we would be in love with."

The round of talks made it clear that neither Trump nor Biden, neither Democrats nor Republicans had ever enjoyed Russian trust. "We are relying on ourselves. On the Russian soldier, on the Russian bayonet," explained Kartapolov. Images of war from the Ukraine conflict play in the background.

"Big nothing with a little pepper"

The latest Trump threat to impose massive sanctions on Moscow's partners such as China, India and Brazil if they fail to comply was dismissed as unrealistic. "We are not extras in Trump's show. We respond to ultimatums with curses - or with the middle finger," said Kartapolov.

Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would receive "a big nothing" in response to their ultimatums. "With a little pepper on top," Kartapolov joked.

Even the old story of Alaska, which was sold by Russia to the USA in 1867, was brought up again: "It cost 7.2 million dollars - not a large sum. Maybe we'll offer the money back and reclaim our farmland," joked Kartapolov.

At the moment, they are "trying to get back everything that belongs to Russia anyway", says the Duma deputy, referring to the Ukraine conflict. Alaska could also be reunited with Russia.

The tenor of the program: Russia will not be intimidated - neither by sanctions nor by threats. "We write our own history. We are not trading land - we are taking it back," said the Duma deputy.