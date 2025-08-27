Several people have died of West Nile fever in Italy. (archive picture) Andreas Lander/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The West Nile virus is also claiming more and more victims in southern Europe: Italy is reporting a noticeable increase in cases - with 22 people now dead. Other countries are also affected.

Maximilian Haase

What sounds like a tropical disease is now also on the rise in Europe: the West Nile virus is spreading - and causing more and more victims in southern Europe. In Italy, at least 22 people have died since the beginning of the year as a result of infection, mostly elderly or weakened people. This means that the number of deaths has doubled in just a few days. Just last week, the figure was eleven.

Over 350 cases of infection have been officially reported, but the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. According to the authorities, 158 of those infected have developed neuroinvasive symptoms such as brain inflammation or paralysis.

Regions around Rome and Campania are particularly affected, where the authorities are now spraying insecticides on a large scale to stop the spread. In places like Sessa Aurunca, spraying is being carried out at night.

Cases also in Greece and other countries

Other countries are also reporting infections: Greece has recorded its first recorded deaths from West Nile virus this year. According to the weekly report from the health authority EODY, two patients over the age of 78 were infected with the virus in the central nervous system. A total of 47 cases were confirmed at the end of August. Eleven patients were being treated in hospitals, two of whom were in intensive care.

There have also been reports of cases of West Nile virus in Serbia, Romania, France, Spain and Bulgaria. Men over 65 are particularly affected by a severe course.

80 percent are unaware of infection

The danger does not come from exotic mosquito species, but from native mosquitoes, in particular Culex pipiens, also known as the "common mosquito". "Europe is entering a new phase in which prolonged, widespread and intense transmission of mosquito-borne diseases is becoming the new normal," warns Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Around 80 percent of those infected are unaware of the infection. Around 20 percent experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headaches or skin rashes. It becomes particularly dangerous when the virus attacks the nervous system - then there is a risk of brain inflammation, paralysis and seizures. The mortality rate in such cases is just under 14 percent.

Doctors recommend applying mosquito repellent and, if possible, putting up mosquito nets over beds.