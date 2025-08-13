In the USA, customs revenues are booming, but the question is who will bear these costs. In fact, consumers now have to pay more for various products - from alcohol to watches.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump's tariffs are making foreign goods more expensive in the USA. Here's a look at some products, most of which are also sold in Switzerland.

Alcohol: It's not just wine from the EU or Scotch whiskey that will become more expensive - domestic producers will also be hit.

Cars: General Motors and Ford are also expecting to lose billions in revenue due to the tariffs.

Construction industry: On average, a house will cost between 10,9000 and 14,000 dollars more.

Household goods and furniture: also suffer from the high tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper and wood.

Coffee, care products, chocolate and watches: Switzerland is particularly affected here. Show more

Donald Trump's customs regime is largely in force. Exceptions prove the rule: goods for the aviation industry, some chemicals and raw materials as well as equipment for the semiconductor industry are exempt from EU tariffs.

Although the tariffs only apply to products that are shipped after they come into force, prices are already rising due to increased demand and/or in anticipation of a shortage.

Consumers know who they have to thank for this, believes Alex Durante from the Tax Foundation: "I think the government will have a very hard time convincing the American people that some of the price increases they are experiencing are due to other factors unrelated to the tariffs."

How do tariffs work? Tariffs are like a sales tax applied at the border to an importer. They're an opportunity to raise public revenue and can theoretically incentivize domestic production and protect certain industries from being undercut by foreign competitors.



[image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 7. August 2025 um 20:25

While the White House points out that tariff revenues are skyrocketing, the question is who is paying those tariffs. "I just don't think most people are going to be fooled by that," says Durante to Canada's "CBC News". The fact that Americans are also worried is indicated by lower consumer confidence and poor job market figures.

Alcohol

Americans who enjoy wine or cognac from one of the 27 EU countries will have to dig deeper into their pockets due to the 15 percent tariff.

"We have to raise prices", "CBS News" quotes the retailer Harry Root from Charleston in South Carolina. "Because when the container arrives with the wine I ordered, I have to pay 100 percent of the duty on that wine." Because some customers then switch to domestic products and increase demand, US juice made from grapes would also become more expensive.

"Tariffs are simple. Tariffs are a tax. When you raise tax rates, you get more tax revenue... And so what's happening right now is we have just had the largest tax rise in history that has NOT been passed by Congress. "



[image or embed] — Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) 11. August 2025 um 15:20

"Economics 101 says that higher costs for imported products also mean higher prices for domestic products," says Ben Aneff from the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance. "So you'd expect a sharp drop in demand, higher prices and less choice for consumers. That's a problem."

US consumers will also have to fork out more for high-proof spirits: Whiskey producers from Ireland will pass on the 15 percent duty to customers: They sell a third of their goods in the USA. Distilleries in the UK will have to live with a 10 percent duty: in 2024, around 132 million bottles of Scotch whiskey were shipped across the Atlantic.

"We need toasts, not tariffs." A coalition of U.S. alcohol industry groups has sent a letter to #Trump, warning that a 15% #tariff on EU wine and spirits could result in more than 25,000 American job losses and nearly 2 billion U.S. dollars in lost sales. pic.twitter.com/4YOk1c0DIv — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 9, 2025

The Independent reports, citing industry associations, that the American tariffs on alcoholic beverages from the EU would even put 25,000 jobs at risk in the US if prices rise, demand falls and stores have to close as a result.

Cars

In order to protect the domestic industry, car imports into the USA are subject to a 15 percent tariff on cars from the EU and Japan and a 10 percent tariff on British vehicles. However, prices have not yet risen as a result: Foreign manufacturers are "taking on more of the burden [of the tariffs] and not passing on the extra cost to consumers," says Erin Keating of Cox Automotive to the BBC.

BREAKING: Trump has just hiked tariffs on cars built outside the U.S. to 25%.

Experts warn this could raise the average price of a new car by $3,500 to $12,000.



So next time you complain about inflation, make sure you’re blaming the right guy. pic.twitter.com/3nDG8FwvfS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 26, 2025

However, companies cannot afford to do this forever. And in the end, US cars are also likely to become more expensive because many parts are manufactured in Canada and Mexico and are now subject to 35 and 25 percent tariffs.

In 2024, 41 percent of all imported car parts came from Mexico: 81.1 billion dollars worth of goods allegedly entered the US this way. Canada is responsible for 10 percent of parts: goods worth 19.4 billion dollars were imported last year. China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and India complete the top ten.

According to the Independent, experts expect car prices to rise by 4 to 8 percent by the end of the year. The Japanese company Toyota expects its profit to be 9.5 billion dollars lower this year. The US manufacturers General Motors and Ford are also expecting a loss of 4 and 2 billion dollars respectively

Construction industry

While the price increase for cars is still a long time coming, the construction industry is already struggling with rising costs. Materials such as steel, aluminum and copper are subject to 50 percent tariffs.

Canada supplies 18 percent of the US demand for copper and 25 percent for steel and aluminum. In the case of wood, it is 69 percent of what Uncle Sam needs - this is where the 35 percent tariff for the neighboring country comes into effect.

The National Association of Home Builders reports that 7 percent of all parts used in the construction of new buildings come from abroad. In 2024, 14 billion US dollars worth of building materials were imported.

Thinking about building a new house in the next few years? You can tack on $14,000 to the price tag thanks to Trump’s tariffs on Canadian lumber and steel.



So much for lowering costs on Day 1. pic.twitter.com/VXoxPVRRUc — Martin Heinrich (@SenatorHeinrich) July 24, 2025

"The cost of building materials has already risen by 34% since December 2020, which is well above the rate of inflation," reports the association. Consumers are footing the bill: A study shows that building a house will cost an average of 10,900 dollars more as a result of the tariffs. CNN reports a value of 14,000 dollars.

Household goods and furniture

What applies to the construction industry also applies to goods that contain a lot of metals, such as household appliances. The cookware manufacturer Heritage Steel is also affected, complains the CEO on "NBC News". Because wood is also becoming more expensive, furniture prices are also likely to rise sharply.

Coffee

US fans of the black brew can expect significantly higher costs for their coffee. On the one hand, the 50 percent tariff with which Trump punished Brazil will have an impact. In 2024, the country shipped coffee, tea and spices worth 1.94 billion dollars to the USA: only the exports of four other product groups were more valuable.

But customs duties on Swiss products also play a role here - because of Nestlé. The company produces 90 percent of its products for the US market in the United States itself. But one product is a different story.

"In the case of Nestlé, Nespresso is made in Switzerland and then exported around the world, so it's likely that [Nespresso] will be affected to a small extent," James Edwardes Jones from RBC Capital Markets explains to US broadcaster CNBC. And that in turn affects customers.

Care products

So far, pharmaceutical products have not been affected by Trump's tariff hammer. Care products can sometimes fall into this category. If they do not, they are likely to become noticeably more expensive for US consumers if they come from Switzerland, for example.

Affected companies that produce here include La Prairie, which offers caviar-based skincare products, Valmont and Mavala. According to CNBC, Galderma from Lausanne produces in the EU, the UK and Canada: 15, 10 or 35 percent duty will apply here.

Chocolate

While the big players in the industry such as Lindt & Sprüngli and Barry Callebaut operate factories in the USA, smaller companies such as Camille Bloch and Läderach, which produce exclusively in Switzerland, have to cope with Trump's 39% tariff hammer. Added to this is the strong franc, explains Roger Wehrli from Chocosuisse CNBC: the effective price increase is therefore more likely to be 55 percent.

After the release of its limited-edition handmade Lindt #DubaiChocolate Bar in December 2024, Lindt & Sprüngli USA announced the nationwide debut of its bar following strong consumer demand and pre-launch sale last month.



More: https://t.co/m6aE8EVqT4 pic.twitter.com/3u604oMJS2 — Candy Industry (@CandyIndustry) July 12, 2025

But even those who produce in the USA could face problems: "If you want to call your chocolate Swiss, it has to be made in Switzerland," says Wehrli. "That's a mark of quality on the international market, so you more or less lose your customers if it no longer comes from Switzerland."

This is also the reason why Toblerone is no longer labeled as "Swiss chocolate". The company, which belongs to the US group Mondelez International, therefore now calls its product, which is partly manufactured in Slovakia, "Established in Switzerland".

Watches

16.8% of Swiss watch exports ended up in the USA in 2024: according to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, the value of these goods amounted to CHF 4.37 billion. "Swiss watches have long been a cornerstone of the US market, and a 39% tariff would be a real shock," analyzes Paul Altieri of Bob's Watches on US broadcaster CNBC.

Higher prices "across the board" and longer delivery times would be the result of the tariff hammer: "Brands and retailers would have to realign their logistics." This is "devastating" for the local watch industry, adds Jean-Philippe Bertschy from Bank Vontobel.

"They already increased prices by an average of 5 to 10 percent in the spring. I think that a further price increase will be quite difficult for US consumers, especially for those entering the mid-range segment," says Bertschy.

Store in New York, New York: Trump's high Swiss tariff affects manufacturers of luxury watches less than Swatch, for example. KEYSTONE

In other words, Swatch is likely to be hit harder than others. "There are long waiting lists for luxury watches, for brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. That's why I think it's more convenient for these companies to raise prices." The price of a Rolex Submariner is therefore likely to rise from around 10,000 to 14,000 dollars.