Donald Trump is showing (not only) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz where to go: the Europeans currently have no choice but to follow him. Archivbild: Michael Kappeler/dpa Pool/dpa

Powerless and helpless: Europe cannot keep up with Donald Trump. How could it? The old continent is being ignored by the USA, while the Air Force is creating facts in Iran. Do the Europeans have any say at all?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump decides alone : The USA attacks Iran together with Israel - without prior consultation with Europe. At least some partners are informed.

Europe is divided: While Germany, France and the UK exercise restraint and keep their distance, Spain openly criticizes the attacks as a dangerous escalation.

The world is registering Europe's weakness: international media see the continent increasingly marginalized - in a world shaped by other powers. Show more

"I don't think it ever even occurred to him to consult with the Europeans," says Kim Darroch, former British ambassador to Washington, in the New York Times, not beating about the bush. For Donald Trump, "America First means first and foremost America Alone".

You can see that pretty well again right now: Trump decides that the USA will attack Iran together with Israel. And Europe is left with the role of spectator - not in the business box, but rather in the standing room area. At least German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was informed shortly before the airstrikes began.

Even "Germany is not a player in this war, but a spectator", recognizes the "Spiegel".

A little criticism, but not too loud

It seems to be slowly dawning on the Europeans: The world belongs to Trump, and they are at best tolerated guests in it. They are certainly not taken seriously as partners by the USA. There are reasons for this. For example, Europe rarely if ever speaks with a united voice.

After the start of the current war in Iran, German Chancellor Friedrich-Merz rushed to say that Trump was doing a job that Europe was incapable of doing. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the European focus on Ukraine. In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer offered the USA the use of British bases in the region.

Rechazamos la acción militar unilateral de EE.UU. e Israel, que supone una escalada y contribuye a un orden internacional más incierto y hostil.



Rechazamos igualmente las acciones del régimen iraní y de la Guardia Revolucionaria. No podemos permitirnos otra guerra prolongada y… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 28, 2026

All three condemned the Iranian regime and the counter-attacks, but at the same time emphasized that they were not involved in the attacks. They do not want to openly criticize the USA. This only comes from Spain. "We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more insecure and hostile international order," writes Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the short message service X.

The European dilemma

In any case, unity looks different - and that is now striking. The New York Times is hardly surprised that Europe is unable to agree on a common response. The old continent is torn: "The dilemma for Europeans is that they have always been defenders of the free world," said Vali R. Nasr, Professor of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University. "But their response to the war in Gaza and now their response to bombing Iran underscore the incoherence of their position."

What role does Europe still play in the world? This question is no longer only being asked in Europe itself.

It seems as if Europe doesn't really know what to do with itself. This global perception is increasingly becoming a problem for Europe. The old continent no longer has much to say and is perceived as dependent - in security matters. Diplomacy and caution are interpreted by Donald Trump as hesitancy anyway.

Europe is becoming increasingly "irrelevant"

Donald Trump does not care that the Iran war also affects European security interests. Europe is simply no longer being consulted by his government - not by mistake, but methodically. From Trump's point of view, multilateral coordination is just a brake: apart from impotent, appeasing reactions to his solo efforts, he has nothing to fear anyway - regardless of whether he plunges the world into customs chaos, kidnaps the head of state in Venezuela or has the mullahs' leadership killed in Iran.

International analyses see Europe as a largely irrelevant force in the Middle East conflict. Some, such as the "Washington Post", see a certain potential for frustration among Europeans.

In the political-diplomatic arena, Europe is currently dancing with itself - and is condemned to inaction. At least some commentators in Europe are coming to the realization that a rules-based international system is only being deluded - even though it has long been undermined in practice.

Putin and Xi benefit

What's more, Europe's helplessness plays into the hands of powers such as Russia and China. Both Beijing and Moscow are using Europe's powerlessness rhetorically to criticize the US-dominated military actions and present themselves as "reasonable" powers.

European weakness, coupled with Trump's recklessness, plays into Vladimir Putin's hands. Washington's new enthusiasm for regime change and the lack of criticism of it can be put to excellent use by the Kremlin to further justify the war against Ukraine and block peace talks. The same applies to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wants to control Taiwan.

The New York Times fears that tolerating Trump's military adventurism in the Middle East could also exacerbate problems in Europe itself. What if, for example, he feels emboldened to resume his annexation plans for Greenland?