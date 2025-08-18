The city of Chassiv Yar in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk (archive photo). sda

The industrial heart of Ukraine once beat in Donbass. Large parts of the region have been destroyed after years of fighting. But a complete withdrawal would be a difficult step.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A withdrawal from the Donbass would severely weaken Ukraine militarily, as important defense lines and cities would be lost.

Hundreds of thousands of people would be affected by flight or Russian occupation.

The country would also lose key industrial and raw material areas. Show more

For Ukraine, the evacuation of the Donbass industrial region would have serious military, humanitarian and economic consequences. Following the US-Russian summit in Alaska, Russia is demanding that Ukraine withdraw its troops completely from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in return for a freeze on other fronts. The USA is also exerting pressure on Kiev in this direction.

Military: a line of defense is lost

Like the Ukrainian city of Luhansk, almost the entire region of the same name is occupied by Russia. (archive image) -/AP/dpa

A surrender would mean that Russia would gain territory without a fight that it has not been able to conquer since 2014, not just since 2022. It is true that Ukrainian troops only hold a few square kilometers in the Luhansk administrative region. However, in the Donetsk region, 7600 of 26,500 square kilometers are still in Ukrainian hands, i.e. around a third.

There are large cities such as Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which form a well-fortified defensive belt. To the west of them is open steppe land, meaning that Russia could advance unhindered towards Kharkiv or Dnipropetrovsk if the fighting were to flare up again.

Humanitarian: hundreds of thousands imprisoned or on the run

Kramatorsk had 150,000 inhabitants before the war. There are now fewer, but they would still fall under Russian occupation. sda

Kramatorsk had 150,000 inhabitants before the war, while Sloviansk had 106,000. Even if there are now fewer, several hundred thousand Ukrainian citizens in the Donetsk region would foreseeably come under Russian occupation - or flee. One of the reasons why Ukraine has been stuck in the Russian war of aggression for almost three and a half years is that it does not want to leave its compatriots under Moscow's tyranny.

All reports from areas that Ukraine recaptured in 2022 show that the Russian occupation used abductions, murders and torture against the population. This even affected the predominantly Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the east, whom Moscow supposedly wants to protect. Pressure is being exerted to take on Russian citizenship. Ukrainian language and culture are being pushed back.

Economic: mineral resources under Moscow's control

The "Asot" chemical plant in Swjewjerodonezk in Ukraine. KEYSTONE

Before 2014, the industrial region of Donbass had around 6.5 million inhabitants and was the centerpiece of Ukrainian heavy industry with coal and iron. However, many mines and factories were already outdated at the time. For the 2012 European Football Championship, the city of Donetsk was spruced up and given the chic Donbass Arena stadium.

However, when Donetsk and other important parts of Donbass came under Russian control in 2014, economic contact with the part of Ukraine controlled by Kiev was largely severed. Since then, many mines have been abandoned and flooded due to the fighting. This summer, there were problems with drinking water in the occupied city of Donetsk, which has over a million inhabitants, because the supply line, the Siverskyi Donets-Donbass canal, has been destroyed in several places.

Donbass is home to many of the natural resources with which Ukraine actually wants to buy US aid in accordance with an agreement. However, the advance of the Russian army in recent months has resulted in the loss of other important deposits for Kiev.

