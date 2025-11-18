A UN resolution is intended to secure the US plan to end the Gaza war. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza war for more than a month. US President Trump's Middle East peace plan aims to build on this - can a UN resolution move this forward?

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution to safeguard US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan for the Gaza Strip. The most powerful body of the United Nations is thus sending a clear signal that the plan can count on broad support from the international community.

What does the resolution say?

The resolution "S/RES/2803 (2025)" consists of two parts: The actual resolution and, in the annex, the Middle East peace plan presented by US President Trump back at the end of September.

In just over two pages, the resolution first endorses the entire plan and calls for its immediate implementation - and then goes into more detail on individual points of the plan. In particular, it refers to a so-called "Board of Peace" (BoP), which is to monitor the implementation of the plan until at least the end of 2027 with international participation. The resolution welcomes the establishment of this council and instructs it and the participating UN member states to establish a force of international soldiers (International Stabilization Force, ISF). According to the resolution, the ISF is to "assist in stabilizing border regions and stabilizing the security situation in Gaza" - including by disarming the terrorist organization Hamas and other groups.

Why was this resolution passed now?

In recent years, the members of the UN Security Council have usually been very divided on the Middle East conflict - and have been able to agree on very little. However, it was now very important for the USA to build on the success of the ceasefire at the end of September and to push ahead with US President Trump's peace plan. In order to gain as much support as possible, the UN was the way forward. There, the US aggressively pushed the other member states of the Security Council to approve the resolution - among other things by pointing to the support of the countries in the region - so that although Russia and China ultimately criticized it and abstained from the vote, they did not veto it and the resolution was passed.

What does this resolution mean for the Middle East peace plan?

UN Security Council resolutions are binding under international law. This means that all member states are legally obliged to abide by them and implement them - otherwise the body can impose penalties such as sanctions. However, this legal obligation has been challenged and undermined from time to time in the past, especially by the USA.

It is also a very unusual UN resolution because the United Nations is only marginally involved. Its role is limited to humanitarian support. They are not actively involved in the "peace council" and "stabilization force"; it is not a classic UN peacekeeping force. Ultimately, it is a UN resolution that supports a US plan that the UN was not involved in drawing up.

This is why many UN experts find it difficult to assess the exact significance of the resolution for the further implementation of the plan. What is certain, however, is that the resolution can be seen as a clear signal that there is broad support from the international community for this Middle East peace plan. It raises the plan to a more solid level, gives it international diplomatic weight and can be seen as a solid foundation for all countries wishing to participate.

What are the reactions to the resolution?

Mixed. US President Trump is celebrating the adoption of the document and UN Secretary-General António Guterres also praised it as an "important step towards consolidating the ceasefire". Numerous states in the region supported the resolution, while China and Russia criticized the paper for containing too few details and giving the US too much power.

Different voices came from the region: While the Palestinian Authority (PA), which rivals Hamas and is led by 90-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas and administers parts of the West Bank, is calling for the resolution to be implemented immediately, both Hamas and Israel's right-wing conservative government are offended by the prospect of a two-state solution mentioned in the paper. According to the resolution, once the PA has reformed and the development of the Gaza Strip has progressed, the conditions for a "credible path to Palestinian self-determination and statehood" may be fulfilled.

What happens now?

The resolution does not provide a concrete timetable. For this reason - and also because of the mixed reactions from Israel - much is still unclear.

Among other things, the composition of the international "peace council" must first be clarified. US President Trump himself wants to be the head of the council, as he has already announced. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is also to be included. Further members are to be announced soon, Trump announced.

According to the resolution, this "peace council" will then set up the "stabilization force" - but there are still many unanswered questions. However, several countries had signaled their willingness to provide troops in advance, including Muslim-majority countries such as Indonesia and Pakistan. Germany does not intend to participate militarily in the ISF.