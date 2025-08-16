US President Donald Trump sees a three-way summit as necessary to end the war in Ukraine, but Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin shows no interest in it. (Archive) dpa

Following his meeting with Kremlin leader Putin, US President Trump is once again advocating a Russian position: peace talks even without a ceasefire. Protests are stirring, especially in Ukraine.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska could hardly have gone better for Vladimir Putin.

He gained time, stepped out of Western isolation back onto the world stage and a ceasefire is off the table.

There are growing doubts about Donald Trump's ability and willingness to find a solution that is acceptable to all sides.

The Europeans are fighting against their insignificance in the negotiations. Show more

Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to US President Donald Trump in Anchorage has above all bought him more time to achieve his war aims in Ukraine. This is why many commentators, not only in Moscow, see the summit in the US as a triumph for the Kremlin leader, who has been criticized in the West as a warmonger. The losers are Kiev and the Europeans, who were not only left out of the tête-à-tête in Alaska, but are now also expected to move to bring about peace in Ukraine, which Putin has invaded.

Putin is back on the world stage - out of Western isolation

What Putin achieved at the summit was that the main topic of discussion was no longer a ceasefire or truce as a prerequisite for peace negotiations, as Trump, the Europeans and Ukraine had demanded. Instead, he once again made it clear that the root causes of the conflict must first and foremost be eliminated in order to achieve a stable peace.

To this end, Putin put forward numerous demands, such as Ukraine not joining NATO, respect for the minority rights of the Russian-speaking population and an end to the military build-up in the neighboring country by the West. Ukraine, on the other hand, wants the guns to fall silent first - and then everything else can be discussed.

However, Russia rejects a new freeze in the conflict, as in the Minsk agreements, in order to prevent, as Moscow explains, a new arms build-up by the Ukrainian army to liberate its territories. This time, Russia wants to continue fighting until all objectives have been achieved. After the summit in Alaska, there was relief in Russia that Trump did not issue any new ultimatums or threats of new sanctions.

Rather, it was now clear that hostilities and negotiations could run in parallel, said the deputy head of the Russian National Security Council, former President Dmitry Medvedev, on Telegram. In addition, Trump and Putin had made it clear in Alaska that it was primarily up to Ukraine and the Europeans to bring an end to the hostilities. However, Russia began the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A nail-biter for Selensky on Monday in Washington

The Ukrainian leadership is still in danger of being presented with a fait accompli. Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi of his meeting with Putin by telephone afterwards. However, Zelensky is due to come to Washington this Monday and will probably have to brace himself for new pressure. At the same time, he once again called for tougher sanctions against Russia and a three-way summit with Putin, which is even less likely than it already is after the Alaska round.

In a post on his social network Truth Social, Trump confirmed a theory already circulating that a ceasefire should not be sought first. Rather, the US President wrote, it was agreed to reach a peace agreement straight away - all in line with Putin's wishes. He did not specify what form this agreement should take.

During his visit to Washington, Zelensky could be confronted with conditions that Trump may now put forward in Putin's words. Back in February, a meeting between Trump and Zelensky escalated to such an extent that the Ukrainian had to leave like a leper and had to make do with a temporary halt to US military aid.

Trump is (so far) not a great deal-maker

Even before taking office, Trump claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours - a statement that he later wanted to be understood as sarcastic. But even around seven months after the Republican took office, concrete results are still a long way off. Especially as the masterful deal-maker, in his own opinion, has sometimes acted as an advocate for Russian interests.

These include, for example, the reinterpretation of the Russian war of aggression as a conflict that originated from at least both sides, the unprecedented humiliation of Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House and the proposal of territorial cessions by Ukraine without prior consultation with Kiev.

Russian President Putin, on the other hand, was received by Trump on a red carpet. The fact that the US President now agrees with the Russian view that no ceasefire is necessary for peace negotiations, even against the clear request of NATO allies and Kiev, casts further doubt on his ability and willingness to find a solution acceptable to all sides.

The Europeans continue to struggle for influence

The Europeans are fighting against their insignificance in the negotiations. This becomes clear in a joint declaration by several heads of state and government as well as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President António Costa. In it, the Europeans insist on security guarantees for Ukraine, for example. What these should look like is unclear.

Above all, the Europeans continue to insist that nothing is decided over the heads of the Ukrainians. They are calling for Zelensky to be involved in decisions on Ukraine. What is striking, however, is that a demand for a ceasefire as a starting point for a peace solution, which has been repeatedly raised in Berlin, for example, is not included in the declaration.

War between Russia and Ukraine continues

Every day that people die in the war and the negotiations drag on, Russian troops advance further and Ukraine loses territory. On the day of the Alaska summit alone, the Ukrainian General Staff recorded almost 140 battles with Russian troops along the 1,200-kilometer-long front. Ukrainian units were reportedly attacked with more than 5,600 remote-controlled drones, more than 200 glide bombs and 3 rockets and were fired on over 6,000 times by artillery systems. The Russian side again claimed the capture of two further towns in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has intensified its drone attacks. Every day, targets hundreds of kilometers away from the Ukrainian border are attacked - Russian refineries are on fire, arms factories are hit, airports in the giant empire are paralyzed during air raids. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in cities are also repeatedly severely damaged. However, the damage and casualties bear no comparison to the severe devastation and many deaths and injuries caused by Russian attacks in Ukraine.