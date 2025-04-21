What happens after the Pope's death? - Gallery The Catholic Church is looking for its new leader. (archive picture) Image: dpa As with Benedict XVI, tens of thousands of believers are expected to attend the funeral services for Francis in the Vatican. (archive image) Image: dpa The last time Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was publicly laid out in St. Peter's Basilica was in January 2023. (archive image) Image: dpa This small chimney in the Vatican plays an important role in the future of the Catholic Church. (archive image) Image: dpa After Francis' death, the cardinals will gather again in Rome to elect a successor. (archive picture) Image: dpa Rainer Maria Woelki (r) and Reinhard Marx are two of the three German cardinals who will help elect the new pope. (archive picture) Image: dpa Shortly after the papal election, the newly elected Pope will show himself to the faithful on the balcony. (archive picture) Image: dpa What happens after the Pope's death? - Gallery The Catholic Church is looking for its new leader. (archive picture) Image: dpa As with Benedict XVI, tens of thousands of believers are expected to attend the funeral services for Francis in the Vatican. (archive image) Image: dpa The last time Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was publicly laid out in St. Peter's Basilica was in January 2023. (archive image) Image: dpa This small chimney in the Vatican plays an important role in the future of the Catholic Church. (archive image) Image: dpa After Francis' death, the cardinals will gather again in Rome to elect a successor. (archive picture) Image: dpa Rainer Maria Woelki (r) and Reinhard Marx are two of the three German cardinals who will help elect the new pope. (archive picture) Image: dpa Shortly after the papal election, the newly elected Pope will show himself to the faithful on the balcony. (archive picture) Image: dpa

When a pope dies, the Holy See is vacant. The "Vicar of Christ" does not have a deputy. What happens until there is a new pontiff at the head of the Catholic Church?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Francis passed away on Monday.

The Catholic Church is now without a leader.

Following the death of Pope Francis, the more than 1.4 billion Catholics on earth are without a leader. The election of a successor can take place relatively quickly - or it can drag on for weeks. An overview of what happens next:

Why doesn't the Pope have a deputy?

According to Catholic canon law, a pope rules without restriction and his power is indivisible. According to the doctrine of faith, he is the "Vicar of Jesus Christ" on earth and the successor of the Apostle Peter, who was appointed by Jesus.

The word pope is derived from the Greek: "pappas" means "father". He is also Bishop of Rome, Primate of Italy and head of the Vatican, the smallest state in the world. He is also often called Pontifex, literally translated: the bridge builder.

What does vacancy mean?

This is the term used to describe the period of time until the new pope is elected. The exact duration cannot be predicted. The term comes from Latin and literally means "empty chair". Over the centuries, the procedure has been changed again and again, but the main lines are fixed.

Death is determined by the Camerlengo, the Cardinal Chamberlain, together with the doctors. In the past, the chamberlain would gently tap the lifeless pope's forehead three times with a small silver hammer and call out his baptismal name. In the absence of a response, the pontiff was then declared dead. To this day, the pope's signet ring is removed from his hand and destroyed after his death. His study and private chambers are sealed.

No important decisions may be made in the Vatican during the vacancy. A college of cardinals is responsible for day-to-day business. This includes, in particular, the preparations for the funeral services and burial as well as the choice of successor.

What do the funeral ceremonies look like?

The College of Cardinals determines when and how the body is to be transferred to St. Peter's Basilica. He will be laid out there so that the faithful can bid him farewell. The funeral ceremonies last nine days.

The burial is usually four to six days after the death. In the past, it was customary for the deceased to be buried in St. Peter's Basilica. However, unlike his predecessors Benedict XVI from Bavaria and John Paul II from Poland, Francis will probably not be laid to rest in St. Peter's Basilica, but in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of his favorite places. Heads of state and government from all over the world are expected to attend the farewell.

How will Francis' successor be chosen?

No later than 20 days after his death, cardinals from all over the world who have not yet reached the age of 80 will appear in the Vatican for the so-called conclave. The word comes from the Latin "cum clave", which means "with the key".

The election of the new pope takes place in strict secrecy in the Sistine Chapel, beneath Michelangelo's famous ceiling frescoes. All external communication that could have anything to do with the papal election is prohibited.

The conclave can be over after a few hours, but can also last weeks, months or even years: there is no time limit. The longest election began in the fall of 1268 and it took two years, nine months and two days to elect a new pope, Gregory X. In the meantime, however, things usually move quite quickly: Francis was elected in 2013 after just over 26 hours and five ballots. His predecessor Benedict XVI was elected in 2005 after four rounds.

How is the conclave made up?

All cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote - the highest dignitaries in the Church after the Pope. The vast majority of cardinals eligible to vote today were appointed by Francis. However, some were also selected by Benedict XVI and John Paul II. The largest group comes from Europe. However, Francis in particular has ensured that other regions of the world are much more strongly represented than before.

Germany is currently represented by three cardinals: the former confidant of Benedict Gerhard Ludwig Müller, the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Reinhard Marx, and the Archbishop of Cologne, Rainer Maria Woelki.

What happens in the conclave?

The new pope needs a two-thirds majority to be elected. The first round of voting takes place in the Sistine Chapel on the first afternoon. The subsequent rhythm on the following days then consists of two ballots in the morning and two ballots in the afternoon.

Each cardinal writes a name on the ballot paper "if possible in disguised but clear writing" under the sentence "Eligo in Summum Pontificem" ("I vote as supreme bridge-builder") and drops it into the ballot box. The count then consists of the names being read out and tally sheets being made. All the ballot papers are then threaded onto a string and burned.

There are two cast-iron ovens in the Sistine Chapel for this purpose. The ballot papers are placed in the older of the two ovens, which has been in use since 1939. In the other, which was used for the first time in 2005 for Benedict's election, black or white smoke is produced with the help of chemicals. The flues both end in the same chimney, which can be seen on the roof of the Sistine Chapel.

If none of the candidates has achieved the required majority, black smoke rises. White smoke means: we have a new pope. Sometimes you can't see the exact color at first.

If the conclave drags on, there may be days of rest so that the cardinals have time for prayer, reflection and discussion. The whole thing can also develop into quite a poker game for power. After just over 30 unsuccessful ballots, a run-off election between the two candidates with the most votes is possible.

What happens after the election?

Once the required majority has been reached, the winning candidate is asked whether he or she accepts the election. This is actually a formality, but Benedict XVI, for example, is said to have hesitated. If the cardinal-elect says yes, he is the new head of the Roman Catholic Church - and remains so until he dies or, which almost never happens, resigns. The conclave is over. Outside, the bells are rung along with the white smoke.

Shortly afterwards, "Habemus papam" ("We have a pope") is proclaimed to the whole world from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica. On this occasion, it is also announced what name the new Pope has chosen. From the loggia, he himself gives the Apostolic Blessing "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and the world") for the first time. The waiting crowd always erupts in cheers.

