Pope Francis' current hospitalization is accompanied by questions about the future of his office. What happens if the Pope is no longer able to exercise his office?

The Pope has been in hospital for over a week due to severe pneumonia and his condition is critical.

Pope Francis is still able to carry out his official duties as normal.

What happens if the Pope is no longer able to carry out his duties due to serious illness or unconsciousness? Show more

The Vatican has detailed laws and rituals for the transfer of power after the death or resignation of a pope. However, there is no such thing for cases in which a pope is no longer able to carry out his office due to serious illness or unconsciousness.

Pope Francis is therefore able to carry out his official duties as normal while he has been in hospital for over a week due to severe pneumonia. His condition is considered critical. According to the Vatican, he suffered asthmatic respiratory distress on Saturday and was dependent on large amounts of oxygen to help him breathe. On Sunday, the Vatican announced that the 88-year-old was conscious and continuing to receive supplementary oxygen. He had slept well.

The question remains whether Francis would resign, as his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI once did, if he were no longer able to carry out his duties. On Monday (tomorrow), Francis' hospital stay will last ten days - the same length of time as his hospital stay in 2021 due to an intestinal operation.

The pope's advanced age and prolonged illness are causing interest in the Vatican's handling of a possible transfer of power.

The role of the pope

The Pope is the successor of the Apostle Peter, the head of the College of Bishops, the Vicar of Christ and the shepherd of the Catholic Church on earth, as stated in Catholic Church law. This status has not changed since the election of Francis as the 266th pope in March 2013.

The curia of the Vatican

Although Francis calls the shots in the Vatican, he has already delegated the day-to-day running of the Vatican and the Church to a team that also works during his absence from the Apostolic Palace. The Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has an important position in this.

The Vatican's procedures have remained normal during his stay in hospital. This also applies to the celebrations of the Holy Year in the Catholic Church. On Sunday, Archbishop Rino Fisichella presided over a service in St. Peter's Basilica - something that should have been done by Francis. Fisichella led a special prayer for the Pope before reading a sermon that Francis had prepared.

What happens if the Pope falls ill?

Church law has provisions for the event that a bishop falls ill and is unable to lead his diocese. But there is no such thing for a pope, even if he is the Bishop of Rome.

In 2021, canon law lawyers set out to propose regulations to close this loophole in the law. They launched a crowdsourcing initiative to draft a new canon law to regulate the position of a retired pope and the case when a pope is no longer able to reign. According to the proposals, the government of the Catholic Church would be transferred to the College of Cardinals. In the event of the pope's temporary incapacity to act, the College would appoint a commission to govern. In addition, there would be a medical examination every six months to determine how the Pope is doing.

What about the letter of resignation?

In 2022, Pope Francis confirmed that he had written a letter of resignation shortly after his election, which was to be used if he became incapacitated for health reasons. He had handed the letter to the then Secretary of State, Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone. He assumed that Bertone had passed the letter on to Parolin's office when he retired, said the Pope.

The content of the letter has not been made public. It is unclear what conditions Francis has set for a resignation. It is also not clear whether such a letter would be valid according to church law. According to the law, a pope's resignation must be of his own free will and "duly declared" - as was the case with Benedict in 2013.

What happens when a pope dies or resigns?

There is only a transfer of power from one pope to another when one dies or resigns. A whole series of measures are then activated for the period between the end of a papal term and the election of a successor. During this time, the so-called Camerlengo is responsible for the administration and finances of the Holy See. The camerlengo certifies that the pope is dead, seals off the papal apartments and prepares the funeral before a conclave is held to elect a new pope. The current Camerlengo is Cardinal Kevin Farrell. As long as a pope is only ill or otherwise restricted in his actions, the role of camerlengo does not involve any duties.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, who would preside over the funeral of a pope and organize the conclave, also has no additional duties as long as the pope is ill. This post is currently held by 91-year-old Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. Francis decided this month that Re would retain the post. He also extended the term of office of the 81-year-old vice-dean, Cardinal Leonardo Sandri.