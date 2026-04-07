US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with the destruction of all its bridges and power plants if Tehran does not agree to his demand to open the Strait of Hormuz.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump threatens Iran with "total destruction": 7 questions and answers.

How is the infrastructure in Iran? What is the mood among the population? Are attacks on power plants and bridges war crimes?

Is such a strike even possible? Is a quick "total destruction" conceivable? What would that achieve militarily?

Which targets could Iran set its sights on? This question is also answered. Show more

He said the US could bring about "total destruction" within four hours. "The whole country can be wiped out in one night, and that could be tomorrow night."

Here are the 7 most important questions and answers about Trump's threats:

What is the infrastructure like in Iran?

Despite tough international sanctions, Iran has a comparatively well-developed and modern infrastructure. Much of it is state-organized and has been further developed in recent decades, partly with Chinese support.

With a population of around 90 million and an area around four times the size of Germany, the country connects large metropolitan areas such as Tehran, Isfahan and Mashhad with extensive regions that are difficult to access.

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During the high-risk rescue operation for the pilots inside Iran, the United States employed overwhelming force to secure the area,



destroy the roads, and repel the Iranian forces; B-1 bombers dropped nearly 100 large bombs. pic.twitter.com/PWPgT2dhs2 — hammaz (@hammazamir) April 6, 2026

Highways, ring roads and subways form the transportation network within the metropolitan areas. In the countryside, the infrastructure is much sparser. The rail network connects the most important cities and has been expanded for years, also with a view to international trade routes. Air traffic is suffering from the sanctions, many aircraft are old and spare parts are in short supply.

Israel has warned Iranians not to use railroad transportation across Iran today.

Iran has previously shown container launched ballistic missiles from ships.

I wonder if they installed them on railroad cars too like the Russian Club-K. https://t.co/b8uy5AxNLl pic.twitter.com/0y54iqpGPG — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) April 7, 2026

Iran is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world and operates a dense network of power plants, including large gas-fired power plants such as Damawand near Tehran, as well as numerous dams. These plants secure the supply, but are also sensitive targets.

What is the mood among the population?

Trump had already threatened last week to send the Iranians back to the Stone Age with violent attacks - "where they belong", as he said. This caused great outrage among many people in the country, including opponents of the government. Today, however, concern and bewilderment prevail.

BREAKING: Iran is urging youths, including athletes and students, to form “human chains” around power plants at 2 PM ahead of Trump’s 8 PM deadline to strike Iran’s power plants and bridges pic.twitter.com/lGXss1l7CH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 7, 2026

Behsad, a cab driver, now lives in daily fear. His initial euphoria at the weakening of the political leadership has given way to disillusionment with Trump. "There's one thing I'll never forgive him for. I'm now so scared of bridges that I won't drive over any more until further notice, even if it means a detour of 100 kilometers."

Mostafa, a 70-year-old pensioner, expressed similar sentiments. "We are grateful to Mr. Trump that he wanted the regime to fall," says the man, who used to work as an accountant in the oil ministry. "But at the moment it's affecting us more. He has turned us into refugees in our own country."

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🇮🇱🇮🇷 Israel has reportedly struck several key railway bridges in Iran, with footage showing an attack on rail infrastructure near Karaj.



The image circulating online is said to be from the Hashtrud–Tabriz highway .#Iran pic.twitter.com/rND2CpfBWl — Global Pulse (@movielover93582) April 7, 2026

A retired teacher from the west of the capital has decided to leave the city. "We're going out first to save our lives," she says. "Bombs and rockets, now the high prices and then no electricity and water from tomorrow," she says, describing her fears.

Are attacks on power plants and bridges war crimes?

International humanitarian law obliges parties to a conflict to distinguish between civilian and military targets at all times.

"Even if certain civilian infrastructure could be classified as a military target, international humanitarian law would still prohibit attacks on it" if "excessive" damage to civilians was to be expected, according to the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Reporter: “How would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants?”



Trump: “They’re animals.”



This is an empire that deserves to end. pic.twitter.com/SCi59BF8KC — ADAM (@AdameMedia) April 6, 2026

Under international humanitarian law, targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure are prohibited unless it is also being used for military purposes. This could apply to bridges, for example, which are also used to move troops or organize military supplies.

But even if a civilian object is also used for military purposes, the expected military advantage must be in proportion to the foreseeable civilian damage.

Shocking aftermath of Iran’s largest Karaj bridge ripped in half by a devastating strike pic.twitter.com/xzYEdc6qFW — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) April 5, 2026

For example, if the USA were to attack a power plant such as the Damawand gas-fired power plant near the capital Tehran, the consequences for the civilian population would be foreseeably severe. So if the US president really means his threats as drastically as he formulates them, he would be openly threatening war crimes.

Is such a strike even possible?

Russia has not succeeded in bombing the country into a blackout with its sustained attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, military experts explain that Iran is in a different situation.

The Iranian armed forces have largely lost air sovereignty over their own territory and are more at the mercy of the Israeli-American superiority, even if they can still launch painful counter-attacks.

Is rapid "total destruction" conceivable?

For large-scale waves of attacks, armed forces must have precise information about the enemy's vulnerable or militarily important infrastructure.

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​A B-2 Spirit stealth strategic bomber flies over the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the ocean to boost the morale of the crew, who are facing a difficult situation due to repeated Iranian attacks. pic.twitter.com/oU8NjdBHnr — GBX (@GBX_Press) April 4, 2026

In a process known as "targeting", these so-called high-value targets are constantly analyzed for combat and possible destruction and ranked according to their importance.

BREAKING 🚨



🇺🇸 🇮🇷 US has fired 850+ Tomahawk missiles in 4 weeks of the Iran war. Pentagon officials are alarmed over the rapid burn rate.



🚀 Each Tomahawk costs around $3.6 million. That’s over $3 billion spent in just a month ❗️ pic.twitter.com/nHQ5ZtEiJg — FalconUpdatesHQ (@FalconUpdatesHQ) April 7, 2026

This also includes providing the coordinates and best approach routes for cruise missiles or missile weapons. If sufficient firepower is available and the defenses are already weakened, considerable damage can be inflicted on an enemy in a short space of time.

What would this achieve militarily?

According to energy expert Joseph Webster from the US think tank Atlantic Council, an attack on Iran's energy and water infrastructure would have little military impact.

While the civilian population would be exposed to great danger if the power grid, water infrastructure and refineries were destroyed, the military would face "hardly any direct losses". Apart from some production facilities that are connected to the power grid and could be targeted, the military only makes limited use of the national power grid.

Urgent Very Important | Start of Targeting Power Stations in Iran: Targeting Power Station No. 123 Near Al-Masla Street in the City of Mashhad. https://t.co/O86T1Dq88U — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) April 6, 2026

Instead, like most armed forces, it mainly uses middle distillates such as diesel, which is easy to store. "The Iranian armed forces will almost certainly continue to have ample access to diesel for military operations and will be able to continue fighting," says the expert.

Danny Citrinowicz, one of the leading Iran experts, wrote on X that even heavy attacks on Iran's infrastructure would "not bring about surrender." They would provoke retaliation, strengthen the resolve of the Iranian leadership and probably trigger an escalation in the entire region. "The assumption that pressure alone can break Tehran is not a strategy, but wishful thinking," he wrote.

Which targets could Iran set its sights on?

In the Gulf States, for example, desalination plants could be attacked. The water supply for millions of people would be at risk, as the countries depend on these plants. There have already been attacks or damage caused by falling debris in Bahrain and Kuwait, for example.

🚨🇮🇷Iran threatens to cut off water across the Middle East



Iran warns it could strike desalination plants and energy facilities in the Gulf — a move that could leave millions without fresh water and trigger a humanitarian crisis.



Tehran also says it will target US energy and… pic.twitter.com/ERV2juuWbK — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2026

Together, the countries have around 3,400 such plants, which provide more than 90 percent of the drinking water supply in countries such as Qatar and Bahrain.

Many plants are located on the coast of the Persian Gulf and only hundreds of kilometers away from Iran. Oil and gas facilities are already the target of attacks, but the situation could escalate further. Technology centers and data centers could also become targets.