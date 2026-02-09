  1. Residential Customers
Whale stranding in Chile What is known about the cause of death of the sei whale

Nicole Agostini

9.2.2026

A whale carcass is attracting attention on the Chilean coast. Watch the video to find out whether illness, age or other factors led to the stranding.

09.02.2026, 18:27

09.02.2026, 18:32

On February 7, a dead sei whale was found on the coast of Al-Yaco in Chile. Whale strandings happen time and again. There are many reasons for this: if an animal is weakened by infections, parasites or old age, it often lacks the strength to fight against the current.

Watch the video to find out why this sei whale got stranded in Chile. Note: The video footage contains animal blood.

