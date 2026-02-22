21-year-old Austin Tucker M. trespassed into the security area of the Trump estate in Florida. He was shot dead by the US Secret Service. Bild: Facebook/Melissa Martin

A man in his early 20s was shot dead early Sunday morning after apparently breaching the security perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He is believed to be a 21-year-old artist from the state of North Carolina.

Philipp Fischer

An armed man forced his way into the security area of Donald Trump's private residence.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Austin Tucker M. from the state of North Carolina.

According to the US Secret Service, the man was seen on the grounds of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence with a shotgun and a can of gasoline. Show more

Security officers have shot and killed an armed intruder at US President Donald Trump's residence in the state of Florida. The man had entered the "security area" of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach without permission on Sunday night, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the online service X. The man in his early 20s had been spotted at the north entrance of Mar-a-Lago and apparently had a firearm and a can of gasoline with him.

The man was from the state of North Carolina. He has since been identified as Austin Tucker M., according to theNew York Post. His family reported him missing to the authorities on Saturday. The 21-year-old artist is said to have been obsessed with drawing scenes of golf courses.

An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026

Officials from the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting the president, and a police officer confronted the man and shot him dead, explained Guglielmi. US officials were not injured in the incident.

Gun "brought into firing position"

Trump, who spends many weekends at Mar-a-Lago, was not there at the time of the incident. He was in the capital, Washington, on Sunday night. The authorities began an investigation, including into the man's possible motive.

According to the Secret Service, the incident occurred at around 01:30 at night. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said at a press conference that the officers had asked the intruder to drop the fuel canister and the weapon - a shotgun. The man then put the canister down, but brought the weapon "into firing position". Two Secret Service agents and a police officer then shot the man dead.

Leavitt attacks Democrats

Following the incident, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt criticized the opposition Democrats, whom she blamed for the ongoing partial shutdown in the USA. The budget blockade for the Department of Homeland Security, which also oversees the Secret Service, is "shameful and reckless", Leavitt wrote on X. The background to the blockade is the stricter requirements demanded by the Democrats for the US immigration authority ICE, whose deportation raids in the USA recently caused massive protests.

In the middle of the night while most Americans were asleep, the United States Secret Service acted quickly and decisively to neutralize a crazy person, armed with a gun and a gas canister, who intruded President Trump’s home. Federal law enforcement are working 24/7 to keep our… https://t.co/MYTsHqR4cx — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 22, 2026

Trump has already been the target of several assassination attempts. On July 13, 2024, a gunman injured the then presidential candidate in the ear during a campaign appearance in the small town of Butler, Pennsylvania. The attacker was shot dead by the Secret Service.

In September 2024, a man tried to shoot Trump in Florida while playing golf. The 59-year-old was caught and sentenced to life imprisonment in early February.