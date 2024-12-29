A Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, killing all but two of the occupants who were rescued.

Samuel Walder

A Jeju Air plane, flight 7C2216, skidded off the runway after landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea and caught fire.

The plane was coming from Bangkok and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

The authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

On Sunday morning, at around 9.00 a.m. (local time), an air disaster occurred in South Korea: a Jeju Air passenger plane (flight 7C 2216) crashed on landing at Muan International Airport. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, caught fire and exploded.

According to the fire department, 179 of the passengers died, as reported by the official news agency Yonhap. It is the worst plane crash since 2018.

Two people survived the plane crash. Rescue workers took the two survivors to hospital. They were a passenger and a flight attendant, Yonhap reported, citing the authorities. It was also reported that one of the two had detected smoke from one of the engines.

According to Yonhap, several eyewitnesses on the ground also reported seeing flames on one of the turbines and hearing several bangs.

The Boeing had 181 people on board, including 175 passengers and six crew members. The plane was flying from Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan.

Initial suspicions about the cause of the accident

According to initial findings, the authorities assume that the pilots were unable to lower the landing gear due to a so-called bird strike, which led to the accident. The pilots are said to have aborted an initial landing attempt, as reported by Yonhap. Apparently, they then decided to crash land.

According to CNN, the plane initially attempted to land on runway number 1 when the control tower warned that there were birds in the area and an impact was possible. About a minute later, the pilot made a mayday call to the tower.

The control tower then instructed the plane to land in the opposite direction on runway number 19, where the plane crashed into a fence shortly afterwards. According to CNN, the black box has been recovered by the accident investigation commission, but the voice recorder has not yet been recovered.

Videos and pictures show the plane crash

Pictures taken from a distance initially showed huge dark clouds of smoke over the scene of the accident. Photos published later showed burning wreckage and charred debris from the destroyed plane as well as fire engines from the fire department. Dozens of rescue workers were deployed at the scene of the accident, extinguishing the flames and initiating the rescue of surviving passengers. At the same time, investigations into the cause of the accident were ongoing.

All other flights to and from Muan were canceled. The airport, which was opened in 2007 after ten years of construction, is located in the south-western province of Jeolla - just under 300 kilometers from the capital Seoul. Western airlines do not fly to the airport.

Survivors of the plane crash in South Korea in hospital

Airline asks for apologies

Jeju Air published a letter of apology online. "We deeply apologize to everyone affected by the incident at Muan Airport," the airline wrote on its website. The company regrets the suffering caused and will do everything in its power to clear up the accident.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed the airline to mobilize "all available resources" for the rescue work. Investigators from the South Korean Accident Investigation Committee have already arrived on site to investigate the cause of the accident. The death toll could rise further as rescue workers are still trying to gain access to the rear of the plane.

🚨🇰🇷 SHOCKING FOOTAGE: BIRD STRIKE SEEN ON JEJU AIR FLIGHT 2216 BEFORE CRASH



MBC News releases footage allegedly showing a bird strike moments before the fatal crash of Jeju Air flight 2216. Investigation underway.#JejuAir #Muan #BirdStrike #Crash #SouthKorea #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/jidQJchCEU — Breaking News (@PlanetReportHQ) December 29, 2024

The disaster hits South Korea in the midst of a deep political crisis. Elected President Yoon Suk Yeol was suspended by parliament two weeks ago after a controversial state of war order plunged the country into chaos. His successor, incumbent President Han Duck-soo, was also impeached on Friday.

Political crisis exacerbates situation

The current president, Choi Sang-mok, only took office two days before the accident. If the Constitutional Court confirms the impeachment proceedings against Yoon, he would be the president with the shortest term in office in South Korea's democratic history. In this case, the country would have to hold new elections within 60 days.