Since the end of January, thousands of earthquakes have been shaking the idyllic Aegean Sea. They are the result of tectonic activity in the region, but could also indicate a volcanic eruption. Which is more likely?

Christian Thumshirn

In 3600 BC, an eruption tore Santorini apart and covered the eastern Mediterranean with a layer of ash.

The eruption of the volcano was most likely partly responsible for the end of the Minoan civilization.

Since the end of January 2025, the earth has been shaking thousands of times around the Cyclades island of Santorini.

Experts disagree as to whether the earth tremors herald a strong main earthquake or whether a volcanic eruption is imminent.

The earth on the Greek island of Santorini has been shaking incessantly for two weeks - thousands of tremors follow each other in close succession. Both locals and tourists are already leaving the Cyclades island.

However, it is still unclear what is behind this accumulation of earth tremors.

Mega-quake or volcanic eruption

There are two possible explanations: The tremors could either be signs of a strong earthquake or indicate an imminent eruption of the undersea volcano Kolumbo. It is located seven kilometers northeast of Santorini and last erupted in 1650. Back then, 70 people lost their lives on Santorini.

