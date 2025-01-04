Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made serious accusations against Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico following his visit to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Bild: Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP/dpa

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico recently met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Slovakia is to serve as a neutral venue for peace talks. What is Fico up to?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last week, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico traveled to Moscow to meet with Kremlin leader Putin.

Slovakia is to become a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Although Fico says that Slovakia is neutral towards the Ukraine conflict, he has proven in the past that he does not always keep his word.

Slovakia is dependent on Russia. Fico recently criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and accused him of sabotage. Show more

In recent weeks, Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fico suggested that Slovakia would make itself available as a venue for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

In recent days, Fico has increasingly taken a stance against Ukraine.

What was Fico doing in Moscow?

On December 22, 2024, Fico traveled to Moscow unannounced to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This meeting marked the second visit by an EU head of government to Russia since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022: Hungary's long-term right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban had visited Putin in Moscow in July 2024 - at the start of his country's EU Council Presidency.

The main topics were securing gas supplies to Europe. However, securing gas supplies to Slovakia was also a priority for Fico. Even at the beginning of the war, Slovakia realized that sanctions against Russia would be difficult to implement, as the country is dependent on gas from Russia.

Slovakia's role as a potential mediator in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine was also discussed at the meeting. Fico offered Slovakia as a neutral ground for future peace talks, which was positively received by Putin.

How did Ukraine react?

Fico's visit was met with sharp criticism both within Slovakia and from international partners, as reported by "The Times". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Fico of supporting Putin's war efforts by continuing Russian gas imports.

Selenskyj emphasized that dependence on Russian gas weakens Europe and makes it easier to finance the war.

Fico opposes Ukraine

At the same time, Ukraine announced that it would stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Slovakia from January 1, 2025, as the existing contract expires, as reported by various news agencies.

Fico warned of the economic consequences for Slovakia and threatened to take countermeasures, including reducing electricity supplies to Ukraine and reviewing support for Ukrainian refugees.

What is Fico's position on the Ukraine conflict?

Since taking office for the third time in October 2023, Fico has pursued a policy of neutrality in the Ukraine conflict. At least that is how he has communicated it. However, his political background, his actions and his most recent statements suggest a pro-Putin policy.

Fico ended Slovakia's military support for Ukraine and spoke out against further EU sanctions against Russia. Specifically, Fico stopped arms deliveries to Ukraine and claimed that NATO and the United States were responsible for the attack by Moscow, which led to demonstrations throughout Slovakia. In 2022, Fico - then in opposition - made even more extreme statements: he described the Ukrainians invaded by Russia as "Nazis and fascists".

Is Fico a friend of Putin?

The Slovakian Prime Minister has often made contradictory statements in the past. In Slovakia, but also in other countries, he is often referred to as a "Putin friend". His political positions and actions point to a pro-Russian stance.

Fico had a close relationship with Russia even before the war in Ukraine. Slovakia is in fact partly dependent on Russia. The prime minister's political orientation was also considered close to Russia in Slovakian circles - even before the various conflicts between Russia and Ukraine.

Robert Fico belongs to the Smer party (Party of the Democratic Left). This party has developed strongly in recent years. Thanks to new supporters, Fico has been able to achieve a majority in parliament in recent years. However, the once democratic Fico is no longer seen as a beacon of hope in society.

Various scandals have contributed to the prime minister's lack of credibility. Since the early 2010s, the media have reported on Fico's relationship with Jana Halászová, the secretary at the Smer-SD headquarters. It was viewed critically that he may have granted her financial and political privileges. The murder of a Slovakian journalist who was investigating the government and its potential links to the mafia was also often linked to Fico.

Attack on the prime minister

In May 2024, an incident occurred in the Slovakian town of Handlová. After a cabinet meeting in the House of Culture, five shots were fired at Robert Fico. At least one shot hit him in the chest, seriously injuring him.

Fico was immediately taken to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Despite the severity of his injuries, the politician survived the attack.

The perpetrator, a 71-year-old man, was charged with murder by the authorities. According to media reports, the perpetrator's motive was his dislike of Fico's government.

Recent events

Fico recently accused the Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky of sabotage. "Russia practically doesn't care. Only the United States will benefit from President Zelensky's decision to increase gas exports to Europe," said Fico. Slovakia will first discuss solutions in Brussels, then internally in the coalition and government. This was reported by the dpa news agency.