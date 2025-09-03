  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Speculation before the big military parade What is Xi hiding here?

Sven Ziegler

3.9.2025

What has China covered up here? This question is currently causing speculation
What has China covered up here? This question is currently causing speculation
X / OpenEyeComms

A mysteriously concealed system appeared during rehearsals for the big military parade in Beijing. Experts are speculating whether China will present a new type of laser weapon for the first time on Wednesday.

03.09.2025, 04:30

03.09.2025, 06:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Beijing, a tarpaulin-covered system on a military vehicle is causing speculation.
  • The media suspect that China could unveil a laser weapon that can intercept swarms of drones.
  • The parade is seen as a demonstration of power - with guests such as Putin and Kim Jong-Un.
Show more

China causes an international stir shortly before the military parade in Beijing. During rehearsals, a conspicuous, green-covered object was spotted on an eight-wheeled truck. According to the British "Telegraph", it could be a new type of laser air defense system that Chinese propaganda media are touting as the "most powerful in the world".

On Wednesday, head of state Xi Jinping will lead the parade on Tiananmen Square. International guests such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Iranian President Massud Peseshkian are also expected to attend. Former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer is also traveling to China especially for the parade. Observers see the staging as a signal to the West to outdo parades in Moscow or Washington.

New OW5-A10 laser weapon on its way?

The US Department of Defense is following the preparations particularly closely. Pentagon analysts are evaluating every detail in order to draw possible conclusions about China's military capabilities with regard to Taiwan. "Whenever China shows new technologies, we should be cautious," warned Rob Peters from the conservative Heritage Foundation in the Telegraph.

Invitation as a friend of China. Ueli Maurer attends parade in Beijing - with Putin and Kim Jong-un

Invitation as a friend of ChinaUeli Maurer attends parade in Beijing - with Putin and Kim Jong-un

Experts suspect that the system could be the OW5-A10 laser with a power of ten kilowatts. This would be capable of intercepting entire swarms of drones. A similar model had already been seen on Chinese streets in June. However, Jared Keller, editor of the specialist newsletter "Laser Wars", urges caution: "China is overtaking the USA in terms of development speed. But there is little evidence that these systems work in the field."

Laser weapons are regarded worldwide as the future technology of air defense. While the development is expensive, the deployment costs are minimal: shooting down a drone is said to cost only a few euros - compared to millions for traditional interceptor missiles. Israel has already demonstrated initial success with its Iron Beam system, and the USA and the UK are also investing billions in the technology.

The parade in Beijing is therefore more than just a demonstration of power. It sends a political signal - especially to Washington. US intelligence agencies have been warning for months that Xi Jinping believes an invasion of Taiwan is possible by 2027 at the latest.

More international news

Not taken seriously for weeks.

Not taken seriously for weeks"You should google less" - Doctors overlook tongue cancer in Laila (26)

USA under Donald Trump - the ticker. The most important events from August 29 to September 2

USA under Donald Trump - the tickerThe most important events from August 29 to September 2

Environmental protection. Protest action against fast fashion in front of the Federal Palace

Environmental protectionProtest action against fast fashion in front of the Federal Palace