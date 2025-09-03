What has China covered up here? This question is currently causing speculation X / OpenEyeComms

A mysteriously concealed system appeared during rehearsals for the big military parade in Beijing. Experts are speculating whether China will present a new type of laser weapon for the first time on Wednesday.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Beijing, a tarpaulin-covered system on a military vehicle is causing speculation.

The media suspect that China could unveil a laser weapon that can intercept swarms of drones.

The parade is seen as a demonstration of power - with guests such as Putin and Kim Jong-Un. Show more

China causes an international stir shortly before the military parade in Beijing. During rehearsals, a conspicuous, green-covered object was spotted on an eight-wheeled truck. According to the British "Telegraph", it could be a new type of laser air defense system that Chinese propaganda media are touting as the "most powerful in the world".

On Wednesday, head of state Xi Jinping will lead the parade on Tiananmen Square. International guests such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and Iranian President Massud Peseshkian are also expected to attend. Former Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer is also traveling to China especially for the parade. Observers see the staging as a signal to the West to outdo parades in Moscow or Washington.

New OW5-A10 laser weapon on its way?

The US Department of Defense is following the preparations particularly closely. Pentagon analysts are evaluating every detail in order to draw possible conclusions about China's military capabilities with regard to Taiwan. "Whenever China shows new technologies, we should be cautious," warned Rob Peters from the conservative Heritage Foundation in the Telegraph.

Experts suspect that the system could be the OW5-A10 laser with a power of ten kilowatts. This would be capable of intercepting entire swarms of drones. A similar model had already been seen on Chinese streets in June. However, Jared Keller, editor of the specialist newsletter "Laser Wars", urges caution: "China is overtaking the USA in terms of development speed. But there is little evidence that these systems work in the field."

China set to unveil 'most powerful laser air defence system in the world' at Beijing military parade that could shoot down drones for as little as £10 per shot



China is set to unveil what it says is 'the most powerful laser air defence system in the world' during a military… pic.twitter.com/o3K81zNM5c — Mike Alderson FRSA (@OpenEyeComms) September 2, 2025

Laser weapons are regarded worldwide as the future technology of air defense. While the development is expensive, the deployment costs are minimal: shooting down a drone is said to cost only a few euros - compared to millions for traditional interceptor missiles. Israel has already demonstrated initial success with its Iron Beam system, and the USA and the UK are also investing billions in the technology.

The parade in Beijing is therefore more than just a demonstration of power. It sends a political signal - especially to Washington. US intelligence agencies have been warning for months that Xi Jinping believes an invasion of Taiwan is possible by 2027 at the latest.