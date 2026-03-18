The petrochemical complex in Asalouyeh was the target of Israeli attacks. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The largest gas field in the world is located in the Persian Gulf - part of it belongs to Qatar, another to Iran. Now Israel is said to have attacked nearby - and this has implications for the war and the price of oil.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Israel has attacked Iranian industrial facilities linked to the world's largest gas field.

Iran is threatening harsh retaliation: the war in the region could escalate further.

The price of oil rose significantly as a result of the attack. Show more

The war in the Gulf threatens to escalate further. The Israeli attacks on the gas industry in Iran could have far-reaching consequences. These are the most important questions and answers.

What was attacked?

Israeli government circles confirmed that the country's air force had carried out attacks on the gas industry in the Persian Gulf. According to the news agencies Tasnim and Mehr, petrochemical plants near the industrial city of Asalujeh were affected.

Where is the South Pars gas field located and why is it so important?

The South Pars gas field is located in the Persian Gulf between the coasts of Qatar and Iran. The largest contiguous gas field in the world covers an area of 9700 square kilometers.

The gigantic deposit lies deep under the seabed and has been exploited separately by Qatar and Iran for many years, with Iran tapping the deposits on one side and Qatar on the other (where the gas field is known as the North Dome Field). Qatar is the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas and is responsible for 20 percent of the global LNG supply.

How is Qatar reacting to the attacks?

Unusually harsh: The attack on the "South Pars" gas field is "a dangerous and irresponsible step in view of the current military escalation in the region", explained Foreign Ministry spokesman Madsched al-Ansari on Wednesday on Platform X. Attacks on vital facilities must be avoided.

What does the attack on the South Pars gas field mean for the further course of the war?

Civilian and vital infrastructure was deliberately targeted in the attack on the Iranian gas facilities. Iran generates 85 percent of its electricity with gas. Damaging and destroying the infrastructure could affect the supply to the population.

This is a clear escalation of the war. The time of limited battles is over. The pendulum of war is moving in the direction of a "comprehensive economic war". If the Revolutionary Guards carry out their threat to attack energy industry facilities in neighboring countries, they will be drawn even further into the war.

Will the Gulf states now also be drawn into the war?

The Gulf states have long been affected by the Iran war. But now they are being targeted even more by the Iranian military. The Revolutionary Guards have openly threatened to attack gas fields and refineries in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

People living and working there have been called upon by Iran to evacuate. This is an indication that rapid retaliatory strikes are planned.

How is the oil market reacting to the attack on Iranian gas facilities?

The attacks on the Iranian gas industry have triggered a new price surge on the oil market. Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday following attacks on Iran's gas facilities. Experts fear that there will be further price surges.

In the afternoon, Brent crude oil cost 108.25 dollars, around four and a half percent more than the previous day. At the beginning of the week, the price of Brent crude oil from the North Sea had temporarily fallen below the 100 dollar mark.