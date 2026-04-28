US President Donald Trump, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump in front of the White House. KEYSTONE

King Charles III is on a visit to the USA. Officially to celebrate the country's 250th birthday. But the focus is actually on a possible conflict resolution between the two countries. What can we expect from the meeting?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the USA to mark the 250th anniversary of independence.

Behind the meeting are political tensions, for example over differences in the Iran conflict.

London hopes to influence Trump through Charles, even if his role is limited. Show more

Trump loves the royals. He may even be a little envious of them. After all, they own wealth, splendor, castles and sometimes even entire districts. "God Save the King" is the British national anthem, a song dedicated to the king.

Now the US President has invited King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state visit. 5 questions and answers about the meeting.

Why is the visit taking place at all?

On Monday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the United States for an official state visit. The official reason for the trip: the celebrations to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave the British Embassy in the USA on Monday. KEYSTONE

The program is classically diplomatic: tea drinking, a garden party and a sumptuous state banquet in the White House. On Tuesday, American time, the King will also give a speech to Congress. The second British monarch to do so - after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1991.

What is really behind the meeting?

The state visit is taking place at a tense time for the relationship between the UK and the USA. Since the United States and Israel went to war with Iran in February 2026, the relationship between the two countries has cooled considerably.

The British government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejects military involvement. This stance was met with criticism in Washington. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Starmer is "no Winston Churchill".

In addition, recently published internal Pentagon emails show that the US also considered sanctions against the UK and Spain at times.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. sda

The royal couple are therefore seen as having a possible mediating role. In an interview with the BBC, Trump described Charles as a "fantastic man" and expressed the hope that the visit would improve the relationship.

What is the British government hoping for?

It is only the second time ever that a British monarch has addressed the US Congress. When Queen Elizabeth II gave her speech in 1991, it was after the Cold War and a few months after the end of the first Iraq war.

At the time, she praised the role of the USA as a leading power, spoke about NATO, its freedom and the rule of law, and reminded the audience that rule that arises "from the barrel of a gun" is never permanent. A clear political message.

For Starner, the king is also a political instrument. If anyone can reach Trump, it's someone he admires. And the President likes to talk about his "friend Charles". London hopes to find a hearing for key foreign policy issues in this way, including in connection with Ukraine. This primarily refers to security and Ukraine concerns: London wants the USA to continue to support Ukraine, put pressure on Russia and secure a possible peace process.

Former British Ambassador Peter Mandelson. Keystone

The British government is also under pressure domestically. Among other things, because of the affair surrounding the former British ambassador to the USA, Peter Mandelson. Specifically, it is about his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

New emails and files show that Mandelson offered practical support following an indictment against Epstein and remained in close contact with him for years, which led to massive criticism and led to his dismissal as British ambassador to the USA by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In addition, the public accuses him of passing on confidential government information, for example on tax and financial plans, to Epstein during his time as Business Secretary between 2008 and 2010 and of considering political favors for him. The British government passed on the relevant documents to the police, who are now investigating whether criminal proceedings will be initiated for abuse of office or disclosure of information

What will Charles say in the speech?

The crucial question is whether Charles can fulfill the government's expectations. In terms of content, his speech to Congress is likely to focus on historical ties and the development of transatlantic relations.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will also directly address the current tensions between the two countries and thus possibly help to defuse them.

King Charles talks to Melania Trump in the garden of the White House. KEYSTONE

The Times dampens expectations with a trenchant assessment: "King Charles may have a sceptre, but he does not have a magic wand."

The article makes it clear that Charles cannot simply resolve the differences between Starmer and Trump - for example on Ukraine policy or Nato. Nevertheless, "as Britain's most experienced ceremonial diplomat", he can influence the tone of the talks. This is probably the real strength of this state visit.

How will the state visit continue?

The royal couple will travel on to New York on Wednesday, where they will commemorate the victims of September 11, 2001 and take part in other cultural and social events. On Thursday, the last day of their trip, the royal couple will conclude their visit by attending an American Independence Day celebration in Virginia.

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