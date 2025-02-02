President Trump also wants to make the USA great again with tariffs. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

Even before his inauguration, Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on imports into the USA. Now the president is getting serious. But what exactly are tariffs, who benefits from them and who suffers from them?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tariffs are a price surcharge on imported goods - rarely also on exported goods.

Countries use tariffs to protect their domestic companies from foreign competition.

The disadvantage of tariffs is that they usually make goods more expensive, which also affects the people in the country whose government imposes the tariffs. Show more

With the recent announcement of new US tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, President Donald Trump is making good on one of his loudest threats. But what are tariffs actually?

What has Trump announced?

According to the President and the White House, tariffs of 10 percent will be imposed on all imports from China and 25 percent on imports from neighboring countries Mexico and Canada. Energy imports from Canada, in turn, will be subject to a rate of 10 percent, it was also reported.

What are customs duties and punitive tariffs?

Customs duties are levied on the import of goods. They are also commonly referred to as protective or punitive tariffs, but this is always in the eye of the beholder. Those who impose tariffs tend to speak of protective tariffs that protect their own economy or security. The injured party is more likely to speak of punitive tariffs because he feels he is being punished as a competitor.

Why are tariffs imposed at all?

Precisely because they are intended to protect domestic industries from foreign competition by making their goods more expensive. This harms the competitiveness of foreign goods on the domestic market.

For example, the EU has been levying extra tariffs on electric cars from China since the end of October 2024. The European Commission wants to secure the future of the automotive industry in the EU. In an investigation, it came to the conclusion that Chinese manufacturers benefit from unfair subsidies that give them a significant advantage on the European market.

Countries also levy tariffs if they have a negative trade balance with a country, i.e. if they export (significantly) more to their own economy than they import from it.

Customs duties can also be levied on exports from a country or economic area, in which case they are referred to as export duties. They can serve as a source of revenue for a country or, for example, to limit the export of sought-after goods abroad.

How are customs duties lifted?

Free trade agreements, such as the planned agreement between the EU and the South American economic alliance Mercosur, are a means of dismantling customs duties and other trade barriers.

The EU internal market is also characterized by the fact that no customs duties are levied at national borders and goods circulate freely.

One of the innovations brought about by the Swiss Confederation when it was founded in 1848 was that the cantons no longer levied customs duties on each other and the Confederation regulated tariffs uniformly at the national borders.

What are the disadvantages of customs duties?

Customs duties keep imports of goods from other countries out of one's own, protected market. This can reduce the sales opportunities of goods from third countries and hinder the development of industries there.

Tariffs also make imports more expensive. Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel has warned against Trump's tariff plans and described them as a potential "turning point for the international trade order". Affected countries could resort to retaliatory measures. Tariff increases would make consumption more expensive and fuel inflation, Nagel warned. "That will make us all poorer."

Economists also point out that import duties make goods more expensive domestically

And Simone Menne, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany (AmCham Germany), points out that high import tariffs would harm Trump and the US economy itself. "Prices in the US would then rise, inflation would increase and the dollar would appreciate, making US exports more expensive."

Part of Trump's tariff order is that he will increase them further if the affected countries respond with their own import duties on US goods. This could cause the tariffs to escalate and drive up prices.

Doesn't the World Trade Organization (WTO) prohibit punitive tariffs?

The WTO is not an authority that monitors the legality of tariffs. Instead, the now 166 member countries monitor each other.

WTO members such as the USA make commitments when they join and cannot simply increase tariffs afterwards unless their national security is threatened. The principle of most-favored nation applies in the WTO. This means that a tariff rate granted to one country also applies to all other countries. Exceptions apply in the case of free trade agreements or for developing countries.

If a WTO member imposes punitive tariffs, the countries affected can take legal action against them. For example, the USA imposed 25% tariffs on steel products and aluminum in 2018 during Trump's first term of office, citing national security. Several countries appealed against this. The WTO arbitration tribunal ruled in their favor in 2022 and declared the tariffs illegal. Tariffs must then be adjusted or winners can claim their losses.

However, the USA appealed. However, they have blocked the appointment of a new appellate body for many years in order to push through demands for reform. As a result, the court is not functioning and the case is up in the air.