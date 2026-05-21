The USA has brought charges against Cuba's former head of state Raúl Castro. Havana speaks of a politically motivated action by Washington. The most important questions and answers.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Raúl Castro has been indicted in the USA for shooting down two civilian airplanes in 1996.

Cuba rejects the accusations as politically motivated.

The indictment further exacerbates tensions between Washington and Havana. Experts see it as a new attempt by the USA to increase pressure on the Cuban leadership. Show more

What is Raúl Castro accused of?

Raúl Castro is accused in the lawsuit of four murders and the destruction of several airplanes, among other things. He is said to have been responsible for a chain of command that led to Cuban fighter planes firing on the two civilian Cessna planes over international waters 30 years ago when he was Minister of Defense.

In addition to Raúl Castro, five other people have been charged with various offenses who, according to the indictment, were Cuban military pilots at the time. A federal court in the US state of Florida has jurisdiction over the case.

How is the USA reacting to the indictment?

US Attorney General Todd Blanche declared on Wednesday in Miami that the indictment was not a mere gesture, but should have consequences. Castro should appear for trial in the USA - "voluntarily or otherwise". Trump described the day as a "very big moment" and a "very important day".

US Attorney General Todd Blanche in Miami on Wednesday. Keystone

How is Cuba reacting?

The communist government in Havana immediately rejected the lawsuit. Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel condemned it on X as a "political action without any legal basis". He sees the accusation as a pretext for possible military measures against Cuba and accuses Washington of manipulating the events of 1996.

La pretendida acusación contra el General de Ejército Raúl Castro Ruz, que acaba de comunicar el Gobierno estadounidense, solo evidencia la soberbia y la frustración que le provoca a los representantes del imperio, la inquebrantable firmeza de la Revolución Cubana y la unidad y… pic.twitter.com/0r0wV0kUX9 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 20, 2026

What exactly happened in 1996?

In 1996, the Cuban air force shot down two planes belonging to the exiled Cuban organization "Hermanos al Rescate" (Brothers to the Rescue), which was still active at the time and based in Miami, during a flight off the Cuban coast. Four people died, three of them US citizens.

According to the government in Havana, the aircraft had entered Cuban airspace at the time. The International Civil Aviation Organization, however, concluded that they were over international waters. Prior to the 1996 incident, Cuba claims to have formally complained several times about at least 25 violations of its airspace by the organization within two years. However, the US government had done nothing about it. This inaction had made clear its "complicity in the planning and execution of violent, illegal and terrorist actions" against Cuba.

What role does the case play in the wider context of US policy towards Cuba?

Christopher Sabatini, Latin America expert at the British think tank Chatham House, told the news organization AFP that the indictment is an attempt by the White House to further increase the pressure on Cuba.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since the Cuban revolution in 1959. The situation has worsened with the start of Trump's second term in office: his administration has been increasing pressure for months to force economic and political change in Cuba in the interests of the USA. Trump has also repeatedly brought a takeover of Cuba into play. His Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has also been hoping for a change of power in Cuba for a long time.

The parents of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio once immigrated to the United States from Cuba themselves. (archive picture) Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

When asked by a journalist on Wednesday what comes next with regard to Cuba, Trump did not go into detail. He said: "We are liberating Cuba", but also emphasized when asked that there would be no escalation. "I don't think that's necessary. You see, the place is falling apart. It's a mess," said the US president. "They've really lost control of Cuba."

Talks have been going on between Washington and Havana for several months, the content of which has not yet been leaked. According to media reports, one of Raúl Castro's grandsons is set to play a central role. Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro is considered to be his grandfather's closest confidant.

Cuba is suffering from the worst economic crisis in decades. The situation is exacerbated by massive energy shortages because the US government has imposed an oil blockade on the island state since January. Time and again, the power goes out for hours at a time, sometimes even nationwide, and there is a shortage of fuel, food and many other everyday necessities.

What parallels are there with the Maduro case?

The US lawsuit against Castro is reminiscent of the United States' actions against Venezuela's - now ousted - head of state Nicolás Maduro. Trump's government justified the military operation in the South American country and the capture of Maduro by US special forces at the beginning of the year with charges against the autocrat, among other things. He is to be tried in New York for alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro denies the allegations.

However, various experts have been quoted in the US media as saying that an attack by the US military similar to the one in Venezuela is unlikely in the case of Cuba. Latin America expert Sabatini also draws parallels, but emphasizes that the Cuban military "would certainly defend Cuba" if a US military operation were to take place on the island.

Although Raúl Castro relinquished the presidency in 2018 and the chairmanship of the Communist Party in 2021, he is still influential as the younger brother of Cuba's legendary revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and one of the last representatives of the revolutionary generation. He is regarded as a key figure in the communist government of President Miguel Díaz-Canel, operating behind the scenes, and as a former defense minister he is very well connected in the powerful military.

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