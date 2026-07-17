With this move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not exactly win any popularity. Thousands of people across the country are taking to the streets to protest the dismissal of the popular Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. What does this situation mean for the country and for the war against Russia?

Here's what it's all about The dismissal of Mychajlo Fedorov as Ukraine's defense minister has shaken the country.

Thousands of people in Ukraine are taking to the streets to protest Zelenskyy's decision.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has already proposed a successor to Fedorov.

At a press conference, Fedorov criticized Ukraine's war strategy.

Fedorov's dismissal is believed to be due to his feud with Oleksandr Syrskyj, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Summary created with

On July 15, an earthquake shook Ukraine. Not a literal one, but a metaphorical one, as Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov unexpectedly resigned. In doing so, the 35-year-old, who had held the office only since January, preempted his dismissal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is a controversial decision; after all, Fedorov was extremely popular among the Ukrainian people. Many people are protesting his removal and openly criticizing Zelenskyy. But what exactly is behind this decision? And what will be the consequences?

What's behind Fedorov's dismissal?

Mychajlo Fedorov’s resignation is part of a sweeping government reshuffle in Ukraine. One day after the defense minister, Tymur Tkatschenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, was also removed from his post. No reason was given for the dismissal, which was carried out by decree. Tkatschenko had headed the Kyiv City Military Administration since late 2025.

The case of Julia Swyrydenko, on the other hand, is different. She was relieved of her duties as prime minister because she may become ambassador to the U.S.—a role that is as responsible as it is important. After all, the goal is to achieve stability in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the United States, which is governed by the erratic President Donald Trump. Swyrydenko also served for one year and will be succeeded by Serhiy Korezkyi, the former head of the energy company Naftogaz.

Why did it happen to Fedorov?

Some observers view Fedorov’s dismissal as a generational conflict as well as a clash of differing military philosophies. The defense minister was a staunch critic of the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyj. The Russian-trained general is a “soldier of the old Moscow school,” former NATO General Egon Ramms told ZDF.

This put him in stark contrast to Fedorov, who had championed modern weapons systems and digital connectivity, including in the military sector. “That wouldn’t be a good combination,” Ramms explained. In the power struggle, Fedorov ultimately came up short because Zelenskyy apparently opted for the expertise and experience of Syrskyj, who is widely respected in the military.

Did Zelenskyy want to get rid of a rival?

The uproar over Fedorov’s dismissal brought another facet of the power struggle into focus. The former defense minister had been rumored to have ambitions for the presidency. Consequently, there is speculation that Zelenskyy, by dismissing the charismatic politician, has eliminated a rival. Fedorov’s direct, dynamic manner, his age, and, not least, his popularity among the Ukrainian people fuel this suspicion. What speaks against this theory, however, is that while Zelenskyy did remove Fedorov from his post as defense minister, he did not politically sideline him. It is said that he offered Fedorov an advisory role, which Fedorov reportedly turned down.

Ukrainians Protest Fedorov's Dismissal

After Fedorov announced his resignation, large numbers of people took to the streets in several Ukrainian cities on Thursday to protest. In the capital, Kyiv, alone, hundreds of demonstrators voiced their discontent. “Fedorov, Fedorov, Fedorov,” some people chanted. Others shouted “Shame” and “Bring Fedorov back.”

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Many participants waved EU and Ukrainian flags. The general sentiment is clear: The public does not agree with Zelenskyy’s decision, which is likely to cost the president some support. Many people are criticizing a lack of transparency and calling for greater insight into the political decision-making process.

What did Fedorov stand for?

When he was appointed in mid-January, Fedorov, then 34, was the youngest defense minister in Ukraine’s history. For many Ukrainians, he was seen as a modernizer of the country and a fighter against bureaucracy and the corruption that runs deep within the state apparatus. The dynamic and hands-on politician was seen as open to technology and a proponent of using drones as a means of warfare. He had driven forward digitalization, both in society and in the military. Under his leadership, soldiers’ pay was also increased. In addition, he opposed forced mobilization for the war in Ukraine. Instead, he advocated for a model in which men subject to conscription are recruited through lucrative contracts.

Here's what Fedorow has to say about the development

“It was a great honor to serve the Ukrainian people as defense minister,” Mykhailo Fedorov wrote Wednesday evening on the online messaging service Telegram, after listing the achievements of his tenure. A day later, at a press conference held in an underground parking garage to protect against Russian missiles, he struck a different tone. Fedorov voiced what is likely the sharpest public criticism to date of Ukraine’s war strategy. He spoke of corruption in the awarding of defense contracts and of shortcomings in military leadership.

His power struggle with Syrskyj came to light in the process. The commander-in-chief had not been willing to “speak openly and directly about the problems,” he explained. Syrskyj had plotted against him, Fedorov, and forced President Zelenskyy to choose between the two of them. He himself, Fedorov, had demanded the removal of Syrskyj and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

What impact could the power struggle have on the war?

According to former NATO General Ramms, the Fedorov affair has “at the moment” no direct impact on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia—“at least not yet anything so dramatic,” as the military official added. The decisive factor, he said, is the stance of the armed forces. Ramms: “I could well imagine that at least the younger soldiers in Ukraine, who have also benefited from the war effort over the past six months, would very much stand behind the defense minister.” That could put the military leadership in “a thoroughly difficult” position.

Who will be the new Secretary of Defense?

That would not be an easy situation for Fedorov’s successor either. Zelenskyy has since nominated intelligence official Yevhen Khmara as the new defense minister. Parliament has yet to approve the nomination. Khmara, who has been acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) since January, is set to fill the position on an interim basis. “I have tasked Khmara with ‘continuing the reform of the defense sector and ensuring that Ukraine achieves all the results we have discussed,’” Zelenskyy stated on X. Khmara is to continue the reforms in the defense sector, according to Zelenskyy, “and ensure that Ukraine achieves all the outcomes we have discussed.”