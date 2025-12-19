What the EU compromise on Russian assets looks like - Gallery Celebrating the compromise: Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, EU Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Image: Keystone Belgium feared for the existence of Euroclear. Following sanction decisions by the European Union, assets of the Russian central bank worth hundreds of billions were immobilized at the so-called central securities depository. (archive image) Image: Keystone Satisfied with the compromise in the end: Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Image: Keystone What the EU compromise on Russian assets looks like - Gallery Celebrating the compromise: Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, EU Council President António Costa and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Image: Keystone Belgium feared for the existence of Euroclear. Following sanction decisions by the European Union, assets of the Russian central bank worth hundreds of billions were immobilized at the so-called central securities depository. (archive image) Image: Keystone Satisfied with the compromise in the end: Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Image: Keystone

Happy ending for Ukraine: the country attacked by Russia will receive urgently needed money from the EU. However, not as originally planned by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The plan for the direct use of Russian state assets frozen in the EU has been the subject of weeks of heated debate.

Now the heads of state and government of the EU countries have agreed on a compromise.

Ukraine will receive an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros from the EU.

If Russia does not pay compensation for war damage, Russian assets frozen in the EU will be used for repayment. Show more

Some spoke of an irresponsible breach of international law - with unforeseeable consequences for European financial market stability. Others called it an innovative and fair way to prevent the fall of Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia: The plan for the direct use of Russian state assets frozen in the EU was the subject of weeks of heated debate. At the EU summit in Brussels, there was now a showdown and, in the end, a face-saving compromise for all sides. An overview in questions and answers:

What does the compromise entail?

The new concept envisages granting Ukraine an interest-free loan of 90 billion euros. It is intended to cover Ukraine's most urgent financial needs over the next two years and enable the country to continue its defensive campaign against Russia. Without money from the EU, the country threatens to slide into national bankruptcy from the second quarter.

Where will the money come from?

The EU wants to borrow the money on the capital market at favorable conditions and then pass it on to Ukraine. It is to be secured via the EU's common budget. However, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have negotiated not to contribute to the costs.

Do the central bank assets fixed in the EU no longer play a role?

After the summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: "The EU expressly reserves the right to take action: If Russia does not pay compensation, we will - in full compliance with international law - use the Russian assets for repayment."

What was originally planned?

The concept favored by Chancellor Merz envisaged the EU borrowing money from various financial institutions that Russia cannot currently dispose of due to EU sanction decisions. This money would then be passed on to Ukraine in the form of loans. The EU would therefore not have had to borrow money on the financial markets. In total, this would have amounted to up to 210 billion euros.

Is this concept completely off the table?

Officially, no. The summit declaration on the subject calls on the Council of Ministers and the European Parliament to continue work on the model. However, implementation is no longer actually necessary for the time being.

Why was there such a long dispute over the proposal?

The Belgian government blocked the project, citing legal and financial risks. Among other things, it saw the danger of Russia retaliating against European private individuals and companies and expropriating assets in Russia, for example. Above all, it also feared for the existence of the financial institution Euroclear, which generates high tax revenues for the Belgian state every year. The majority of Russian assets frozen in the EU are managed here. Another risk cited was that an arbitration tribunal would consider the procedure to be an illegal expropriation and international investors would lose confidence in the European financial market.

Did the proposal ultimately fail because of Belgium alone?

No. Belgium's head of government Bart De Wever would have agreed regardless of the dangers if there had been a protective mechanism that covered all risks for an unlimited period of time and financially. According to diplomats, however, Paris and Rome, among others, were not prepared to make the necessary funds available.

Together with Prime Minister of Belgium @Bart_DeWever, we discussed mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets. I understand all of Belgium’s concerns; however, a decision on the reparations loan must be made. It is fair and will ensure long-term predictability for Ukraine.



We… pic.twitter.com/fCIQa50k9Z — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 18, 2025

Could the EU's plan jeopardize the US initiative to end the Russian war of aggression?

EU Council President António Costa does not see this risk. "Our aim is not to prolong the war. On the contrary, today's decisions are a decisive contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," he said after the summit.