Antonio (right) and Toni are in the Vatican for the first time. Samuel Walder

While the conclave meets in the Vatican, believers from all over the world are traveling to pray - and hope. blue News editor Samuel Walder spoke to people in St. Peter's Square.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The conclave has been running in the Vatican since Wednesday.

It became clear that the papal election is an emotional affair. Show more

The Vatican not only attracts tourists in droves, but above all believers from all over the world. blue News is there and spoke to Antonio and Toni from Dubrovnik, Croatia. The two friends are Catholic and traveled here especially for the conclave.

"We arrived yesterday," says Antonio. They are here to pray and support the election. They are actually only here until Friday. "If it takes longer, we'll postpone our flight and stay a little longer."

They hope that the Vatican will find an equal successor after the death of Pope Francis. "We pray - no matter who it is - that a good man will be elected to lead the Catholic Church properly. Especially in these times when we have war and a lot of suffering in the world," explains Toni.

Hoping for a "good man" as Pope: Toni (left) and Antonio. Samuel Walder

It is important that the new Pope does not just impose his will, but represents the view of the Church and, above all, looks at the people.

When the Holy Spirit has a say

"For us, Catholicism is everything. It is very special for us to be here in the Vatican. It means a lot to us. We live out our religion every day."

This is the first time the two have been to the Vatican. "It's very beautiful here and it's wonderful to see people who believe in God gather here." It is a spiritual place.

"We hope that a pope will be chosen tonight or tomorrow," says Antonio. The two of them have watched the last five conclaves and the popes were appointed between 24 and 48 hours. "That's why we believe it will be the same now." Otherwise it would be a long conclave. Antonio and Toni firmly believe: "The Holy Spirit will decide."

"I believe that the Pope will be appointed on Friday"

Unlike Toni and Antonio, Leonore from the USA is in Rome as a tourist. She is on a guided tour of Italy with her husband. She herself grew up Catholic and her great-grandparents are originally from Naples.

It is therefore all the more important for her to be here during the conclave, especially as she worked as a teacher at a Catholic school in the USA and regularly goes to church.

"It's a wonderful moment for me to be here," says Leonore. She has only seen the last conclaves on TV. Now she dares to make a prediction: "I believe that the Pope will be appointed on Friday." It should be someone like Francis, who is close to the people. "However, it could be difficult to find a peer," she says.