The Supreme Court has stopped one of US President Donald Trump's key economic measures: far-reaching tariffs based on an emergency law are illegal. What this means.

Sven Ziegler

The Supreme Court has put the brakes on one of US President Donald Trump's central economic measures: his far-reaching tariffs based on an emergency law are not permissible. The ruling is seen as a landmark for the president's power in trade policy.

What does the decision mean in concrete terms? Which tariffs are affected - and what comes next?

What exactly did the Supreme Court decide?

The Supreme Court has ruled that US President Donald Trump may not impose comprehensive tariffs on the basis of the IEEPA emergency law. This put a legal stop to a key instrument of his trade policy.

The judges clarified that the law does not contain any explicit authority to impose tariffs.

What was the case all about?

Trump imposed tariffs on numerous countries. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

At the heart of the case was the question of whether the president can impose tariffs unilaterally by invoking an economic "emergency".

Trump had argued that the trade deficit and international imbalances posed a threat to national security and therefore justified emergency measures.

Which law was Trump relying on?

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

This law allows the president to regulate economic transactions in an emergency, for example through sanctions, import restrictions or financial measures - however, the term "tariffs" is not explicitly mentioned in the text of the law.

Why did the court declare the tariffs unlawful?

The majority of judges essentially argued with the separation of powers.

Customs duties are legally considered taxes and therefore part of Congress's tax and trade powers. This authority could not simply be transferred to the president by an emergency law if the legislature had not clearly regulated this.

Doesn't "regulating imports" automatically also mean tariffs?

No - this was a central point of the ruling.

The court found that regulating imports does not automatically include the power to impose tariffs. There is a significant legal difference between economic control and fiscal charges.

How clear was the ruling?

The Supreme Court handed down its judgment by a clear majority. Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

The court ruled against the government by a clear majority. The result was clear with a 6:3 vote.

The Supreme Court thus confirmed earlier rulings by lower courts that had already blocked Trump's emergency tariffs.

Which tariffs are specifically affected?

The focus was on broad-based punitive and blanket tariffs against numerous trading partners, including global tariffs and higher "reciprocal" tariffs against individual countries.

These measures were a central component of Trump's economic policy strategy during his second term in office. Switzerland was also affected and was initially punished with 39% tariffs. The government later lowered the tariffs to 15 percent.

The ruling only affects tariffs imposed on the basis of the IEEPA emergency law. Other tariff instruments that are expressly provided for in trade law and involve Congress remain possible in principle.

What does the ruling mean politically for Trump?

It is a serious setback for one of his most important economic policy strategies.

Trump had repeatedly described tariffs as a key lever to protect the US economy and as an instrument to combat trade imbalances.

The judges emphasized that no president had ever used IEEPA to impose broad-based tariffs since it came into force. This lack of practice further weakened the government's case.

What are the possible consequences now?

In the short term, legal uncertainty could arise for existing customs regimes, as courts and authorities will have to examine which measures remain in place.

In the long term, the ruling strengthens the role of Congress in trade policy and limits the ability to interpret emergency economic policy powers expansively.

The government can now try to base tariffs on other legal bases or involve Congress.