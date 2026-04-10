Iran's military leadership is unimpressed by Trump's threats. (archive image) Bild: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

US officials paint a picture of a practically disarmed Islamic Republic. However, the US military still assumes that the country still has defense and counter-strike capabilities.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump and other US agencies paint a picture of a virtually disarmed Islamic Republic.

However, Iranian attacks in the Gulf region have continued at a relatively steady and uninterrupted pace since the start of the war

Even for the US military, Iran still has the means to strike back. Show more

Since the announcement of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, US officials have sought to paint the picture of a virtually disarmed Islamic Republic. At the same time, military and government officials concede that the country still has limited defense and counter-strike capabilities.

Iranian attacks continue unabated

According to Chief of Staff Dan Caine, the US military has struck more than 13,000 targets in Iran. Whether in air defense, the navy or weapons production, he cited high hit rates for all areas. However, President Donald Trump's claim that Iran's military capabilities have been decimated is not yet substantiated by these figures.

The US organization ACLED, which collects data on armed conflicts worldwide, has determined that Iranian attacks in the Gulf region have continued at a relatively steady and uninterrupted pace since the start of the war on 28 February until Wednesday.

A look at the figures presented by the US government and military:

80 percent of Iran's air defense systems "destroyed"

Caine said at the Pentagon on Wednesday that the U.S. had attacked more than 1,500 air defense targets, more than 450 ballistic missile storage sites and 800 disposable attack drone storage sites. "All these systems are gone."

Defense Minister Pete Hegseth expressed similar sentiments. Iran has "no more air defenses", the US "controls their skies", the 45-year-old explained, only to admit shortly afterwards that Iran "can still shoot", "we know that". He later specified that Tehran may still have "a system here or there", but that it no longer had an air defense system that could defend Iranian airspace.

Neither Caine nor Hegseth said what the remaining 20 percent of Iran's air defenses actually look like or in which parts of the country there is still the ability to fire at individual targets.

Caine also did not provide any new information about the weapon with which the Iranians took an F-15E fighter jet out of the sky last week. It was the first downing of a fighter jet over Iran since the start of the war - and an unmistakable indication of Tehran's remaining military capabilities. Trump had declared on Monday that the jet had been shot down with a "shoulder-launched, heat-seeking missile".

More than 90 percent of Iran's navy "sunk"

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told journalists on Wednesday that the Iranian navy had been "completely destroyed".

Chief of Staff Caine painted a more nuanced picture. 150 Iranian ships were "at the bottom of the ocean", he explained. However, this only applies to around half of the small attack boats of the Revolutionary Guard, which Tehran has used in the past to harass merchant and military ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Caine went on to explain that the military assumes that it has destroyed more than 95 percent of Iran's sea mines after more than 700 such attacks. As there is no official US data on the extent of the Iranian mine stockpile before the war, it is unclear how many mines make up the remaining 5 percent.

On Thursday, the semi-official Iranian news agencies Isna and Tasnim published a diagram suggesting that parts of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the transportation of oil and gas, were mined during the war. It cannot be ruled out that the publication is primarily intended to exert pressure during the talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, where Washington and Tehran want to sound out a possible solution to the conflict.

Independent analysts say that they have not seen any increase in trade in the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the two-week ceasefire.

About 90 percent of Iran's weapons factories "attacked"

Caine said on Wednesday that the military had destroyed the foundations of Iran's arms industry. An estimated "90 percent of their weapons factories" had been attacked by the US and Israel. In addition, "almost 80 percent of Iran's nuclear industrial base has been hit". The country can now no longer build some components, such as solid-fuel rocket motors, Caine said.

However, he avoided ruling out the possibility that Iran could resume production or obtain weapons by other means - or that the attacked factories had actually been destroyed or rendered unusable.

Trump took this possibility into account when he warned other countries on Wednesday against supplying weapons to the Islamic Republic. Anyone who dared to do so would immediately be subject to tariffs of 50 percent on all goods sold to the USA.