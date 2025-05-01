More politics than economics: US raw materials deal with Ukraine - Gallery With the joint mining of raw materials, Ukraine wants to keep the USA on board in the confrontation with Russia and also attract urgently needed investment. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The US government's understanding of Ukraine's situation appears to be growing. The brief conversation between Trump and Selenskyj at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome may have contributed to this. Image: dpa (Archivbild) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign the agreement on the establishment of a reconstruction fund in Washington. Image: -/US Treasury Departement/dpa More politics than economics: US raw materials deal with Ukraine - Gallery With the joint mining of raw materials, Ukraine wants to keep the USA on board in the confrontation with Russia and also attract urgently needed investment. Image: dpa (Archivbild) The US government's understanding of Ukraine's situation appears to be growing. The brief conversation between Trump and Selenskyj at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome may have contributed to this. Image: dpa (Archivbild) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign the agreement on the establishment of a reconstruction fund in Washington. Image: -/US Treasury Departement/dpa

After months of negotiations, the USA and Ukraine have concluded a raw materials agreement. But its implementation raises many questions.

The agreement was negotiated for weeks and the potential sell-out of war-torn Ukraine was debated - now an agreement has been signed. However, there is still a long way to go before the raw materials can actually be used.

What does Kiev hope to gain from the agreement?

Ukraine wants to keep the USA as an ally despite the rapprochement between Trump and Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, even if Trump rules out Ukraine joining Nato. Kiev hopes that the agreement will lead to a continuation of US arms deliveries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi brought his country's allegedly valuable raw materials into play with the USA back in the fall of 2024. He appealed to Trump's self-image as a businessman.

Trump did indeed bite, but on unacceptable terms. It was reported, for example, that the USA had demanded that Ukraine pay back billions in US military aid since 2022.

Ukrainian negotiator Yulia Svyrydenko was able to keep such impositions out of the agreement. However, Zelenskyi's hopes for security guarantees were not fulfilled. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the agreement a clear signal to the Russian leadership that the Trump administration is committed to a long-term peace process. A "free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine" is in the interests of the USA.

What does Washington want to achieve with the treaty?

The US president needed a success. He failed with his announcement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has been going on since 2022, within a short period of time. The agreement offers him the opportunity to present a deal. When investments will actually be made and any dividends from the yet-to-be-created fund will flow back to the USA appears to be of secondary importance.

It is still unclear where the money for investments will come from if it does not come from tax revenues. Trump would have to offer investors attractive conditions. Above all, this includes lasting peace in Ukraine.

What is known about the content?

It was agreed that Washington and Kiev would create a joint fund in equal parts into which the profits from future raw materials projects would flow. This will give the USA privileged access to Ukrainian raw materials. The deposits are to be made in monetary form, whereby US military aid can also be offset.

"Ukraine retains control over all resources," assured head of government Denys Shmyhal on Ukrainian news television. Deposits or infrastructure objects are not part of the contract. Kiev will make contributions from new licenses and income from extraction rights. The fund is to invest in projects for the reconstruction of Ukraine over the course of ten years. The Ukrainian and US partners will also be exempt from taxes and customs duties.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament before it comes into force. This could become a test of mood among the MPs.

Are Ukraine's natural resources really that valuable?

From aluminum to zinc, the agreement lists 57 mineral resources that are to be shared. These also include rare earth metals, which are important for many high-tech products. The problem is that nobody knows the exact size of the Ukrainian deposits. The exploration data often dates back to Soviet times. Some of the mineral resources are also located in Russian-occupied territory.

Some raw material deposits in Ukraine are currently difficult to assess, said Jens Gutzmer, Scientific Director of the Helmholtz Institute Freiberg for Resource Technology (HIF), to the Swiss broadcaster SRF. With regard to rare earths or lithium, it is known that there are rocks there that are anomalously composed. "You would (...) first have to explore for five to ten years - that's my personal assessment - before you know whether you have a deposit worth mining or just a deposit with unusual concentrations," he said.

Regarding Trump's assertion that the deal could potentially bring the USA more than 350 billion dollars in value, Gutzmer says: "That is pure speculation from my perspective as a geoscientist and is not based on any solid foundation."

Does the agreement increase the chance of an end to the war?

The political significance of the agreement is likely to be greater than the economic one. The raw materials are only marginally related to the ongoing discussion about different models of a ceasefire - 3 days, 30 days or 3 months. However, the agreement shows that the USA and Ukraine were able to agree on one point - even after the scandal between Trump and Selensky in the White House at the end of February.

Similar agreements with Russia and Putin have yet to be reached. Trump and his team have recently been irritated by Moscow's stalling tactics. Trump, an avowed Putin admirer, even said that he felt he was being led around by the nose.

At the same time, there seems to be a growing understanding of the situation in Ukraine within the Trump administration. The brief conversation between Trump and Selensky at the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome may have contributed to this.

While Trump had initially accused Zelensky of waging an unwinnable war, his Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg now saw the country in a "comfortable position" militarily. "Russia is not winning this war," the ex-general told Fox News. "If they were winning, they would have done it in three years. Now it's the fourth year."