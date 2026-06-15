Donald Trump has reached an agreement with Iran – but Iranian missiles are left out of the deal. Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

The U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework deal intended to end the war. The official text has not yet been released. But initial details show: The deal addresses some issues—while deliberately leaving key points of contention open.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework agreement to end the war.

According to media reports, the deal includes 14 points, including a ceasefire, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations on the nuclear program.

Several sensitive issues remain unresolved, including Iran’s missile program and the role of pro-Iranian groups in the region. Show more

The war between the U.S. and Iran is set to end. On Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, Washington and Tehran announced an agreement on a framework deal. The official signing is scheduled to take place on Friday in Switzerland.

The exact wording has not yet been published. However, Iranian media are reporting on a 14-point plan. One thing is already clear: the agreement is intended to pave the way for further negotiations. It is not yet a comprehensive peace treaty.

The war is to end immediately

At the heart of the agreement is the immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities.

This is intended to apply not only to direct military operations between the U.S. and Iran, but also, according to reports, to other fronts in the region—particularly Lebanon.

But that is precisely where the first risk lies. Israel and Hezbollah have recently exchanged attacks again. Iran has repeatedly stated that an end to fighting on all fronts is a prerequisite for the diplomatic process.

The Strait of Hormuz is to reopen

A key issue concerns the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait is one of the most important routes for global oil and gas trade. According to Donald Trump, it is to be reopened to shipping traffic.

Iranian media, however, report that it will open within 30 days and under Iranian conditions. That is an important distinction. It therefore remains unclear when the route will actually be navigable again under normal conditions and who will control the security arrangements.

Despite this uncertainty, the markets reacted immediately. Oil prices fell sharply after the agreement was announced.

The U.S. is to lift the naval blockade

In return, Washington is to lift the naval blockade against Iranian ports.

This would fulfill a key demand from Tehran. The blockade was intended to hit Iran economically and hinder revenue from oil trade.

According to the information available so far, sanctions on oil, petrochemical products, and certain financial flows are also to be suspended. Frozen Iranian funds could also be gradually released.

The nuclear program is postponed

The most important point of contention remains unresolved: Iran’s nuclear program.

While Iran is expected to reaffirm that it does not intend to build nuclear weapons, the actual negotiations on uranium enrichment, enriched material, and sanctions are not scheduled to take place until the next 60 days.

This effectively postpones the core of the conflict. That is precisely what makes the deal fragile. The U.S. and Israel had justified the war, among other things, by arguing that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Whether Washington and Tehran can actually reach an agreement on this issue remains to be seen.

Missiles and militias are apparently left out

Particularly controversial is what the agreement apparently does not address.

Iranian media report that Iran’s missile program and its support for so-called resistance groups are not to be part of the final negotiations.

From a Western perspective, these include key points of contention: Iran’s drone and missile arsenal, as well as its support for allied groups in the region.

It is precisely these issues that could jeopardize the deal later on. For even if the fighting ends for now, many of the causes of the conflict remain.