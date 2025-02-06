From Donald Trump's point of view, Greenland must become part of the USA: There are four reasons for his rabid approach. His campaign is fueled by the island's wealth of raw materials, which could also lead to its demise.

The security aspect: the Arctic, the GIUK gap, underwater infrastructure and early warning systems.

The economic aspect: 43 out of 50 critical raw materials are found in Greenland. New trade routes will open up in the future.

Financial dependencies: With just under 57,000 people, there is no state without outside help.

The raw materials dilemma: Investments in their extraction require the influx of foreigners and potentially promote massive corruption. Show more

"Greenland is part of the Danish kingdom," says Mette Frederiksen to the cameras in Brussels on February 3 and repeats: "Greenland is not for sale. Independent local politicians on the island have also confirmed this, adds the Prime Minister with a serious face.

She agrees with the USA that the Arctic is becoming increasingly important in terms of security policy. "And it is possible to find a way to enable a bigger footprint in Greenland. They are already there, and they can have more opportunities. And at the same time, we are ready to upgrade."

Poor Mette Frederiksen. The 47-year-old was already in office in 2019 when Donald Trump first announced his ambitions to acquire the island. Even then, she said that Greenland was not for sale - which the US president found "nasty" and responded to by canceling his planned state visit to Copenhagen.

The security aspect

Even then, the Social Democrat offered "stronger cooperation". And since 1951, the USA has been operating the Thule Air Base on Greenland, which is now called Pituffik Space Base. "When it comes to securing our part of the world, we can find a future solution," says Frederiksen again. She perhaps suspects that this is not what Trump is after.

Military posts and bases in the Arctic Circle in blue (NATO) and red (Russia). YouTube(RealLifeLore

Or rather: not only. Of course, Greenland is of strategic importance, which has increased even more since Russia expanded its noses in the Arctic Circle, as illustrated by a map on the YouTube channel Real Life Lore. Added to this is control of the GIUK Gap between Greenland, Iceland and the United Kingdom, which is Russia's gateway to the Atlantic.

Important cables connecting Europe with the USA and Japan also run through the GIUK Gap (yellow). YouTube/RealLifeLore

With a coastline of around 44,000 kilometers, Greenland is difficult to protect for a small country like Denmark, which after decades only met NATO's two percent target for defence spending again in 2023. Although Denmark is a founding member of NATO and the USA has a military presence on the island, this could change.

The Clear Air Force Station in Alaska and the Pituffik Space Base in Greenland are responsible for detecting intercontinental missiles coming from the north. YouTube/RealLifeLore

Greenland is flirting with independence: 84 percent recently voted in favor of it in surveys. Theoretically, the Pentagon could lose the Pituffik Space Base, which together with the Clear Air Force Station in Alaska forms the early warning system that is supposed to protect America from intercontinental missiles flying over the Arctic Circle. In practical terms, however, it seems unrealistic that the Greenlanders would kick the US troops out.

The economic aspect

Greenland attracts with two major assets: the raw material deposits and the trade routes. The predicted retreat of the Arctic ice will shorten the shipping routes between Japan and Europe by thousands of kilometers. Whoever owns the largest island in the world can control all three possible routes.

Classic route between Asia and Europe (yellow) and possible Arctic passages (green, blue, red). YouTube/RealLifeLore

Greenland is also of strategic importance when it comes to mineral resources, Real Life Lore points out: of the 50 raw materials that the USA considers critical, China dominates the extraction and processing of around half of them. These include critical materials for the semiconductor industry and battery production as well as rare earths.

Greenland offers many raw materials, but they are not easy to extract. YouTube/RealLifeLore

According to the report, Washington would find 43 of the 50 critical raw materials in Greenland. In addition to graphite, lithium and rare earths for the industries of the future, the island has large uranium and oil reserves. The disadvantage, however, is the complicated extraction under the local climatic conditions and the transportation of the natural resources.

Financial dependencies

Denmark subsidizes Greenland to the tune of 491 million Swiss francs annually, covering 20 percent of the gross domestic product and thus paying for more than half of the local government's budget. Real Life Lore knows that Copenhagen is not pushing ahead with the expansion of raw material extraction because it would reduce its budget by the amount of the profits.

A Danish fan displays the Greenland flag at the men's handball world championship in Oslo. KEYSTONE

As a result, it would take up to 20 years before any new extraction of natural resources would be profitable. One thing is clear: After independence, the Danish subsidies would have to be replaced quickly. Selling raw material concessions to foreign companies that are able to carry out extraction under the climatic conditions seems to be the logical solution.

Interestingly, although 84% of respondents are in favor of independence, this figure drops to 45% if this would be associated with a fall in living standards. However, joining the USA is not an option either, according to 85% of participants in another survey.

The raw materials dilemma

If coal is mined in the Ruhr region, other nearby industries that process the raw material benefit. This would not be possible in Greenland: with a population of just under 57,000, there are already far too few qualified workers to mine natural resources on a large scale.

Snowstorm in Greenland's capital Nuuk. Archive image: KEYSTONE

Greenland would therefore have to hire foreigners to operate more mines. Due to the small population, this would have a major social impact: Ten mines with 300 workers would increase the population by 5 percent, Real Life Lore calculates. It could double in a few years: Greenland would then be on the way to becoming a state like Qatar, where only 20 percent of the population is indigenous today.

The Danish frigate Triton anchors off the Greenlandic village of Attu on July 1. KEYSTONE

Furthermore, 43 percent of Greenlanders already work for the government: if concessions were to be awarded and investments made on a large scale after independence, this could open the floodgates to corruption, warns Real Life Lore. It would be like a small American town getting all of Saudi Arabia's oil fields, one analyst is quoted as saying.

A corrupt Greenlandic government could ultimately also open itself up to states that Washington does not want to see in this position: China and Russia.

What now?

Taken together, the points listed above make it clear that the USA is showing great interest in Greenland. How the whole thing is communicated is another matter.

What can happen now? Real Life Lore brings a special status into play for Greenland: free association with the USA. Such Compacts of Free Association already exist with the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The Pacific Islands are independent and can use some US services such as the postal service. In return, the US military has an exclusive free hand there.

Denmark, on the other hand, is trying to get the EU behind it. At the same time, Copenhagen is increasing spending on Greenland's security, but is also investing 4.4 million francs in a program to combat racism against Greenlanders.

And the Greenlanders themselves are also arming themselves against foreign influence: the parliament in Nuuk passed a ban on party donations from abroad. The bill passed on February 4 also provides for a ban on private party donations from within Greenland that exceed 2,500 francs per donor or a maximum of 25,118 francs.

The Greenlandic government had previously asked the five-member Presidium of Parliament to consider a bill to "protect the political integrity of Greenland", which will now come into force immediately. The draft must be seen against the background of the geopolitical interests in Greenland and the current situation, according to a translation of the document into Danish.

The next important date: Greenland elects a new parliament on March 11.

